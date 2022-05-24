A 17-year-old boy, who would be identified as Valentin Francisco “N”was arrested and linked to trial under the crime of sexual abuse against a co-worker occurred inside a property of the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

Located on Doctor Lavista street in the Doctores neighborhood, in the Mayor Cuauhtemocthe facility known as “Bunker“was the scene of a sexual assault committed against a woman by a male, near several agents without apparently being able to prevent the commission of the crime.

According to sources close to the investigation, on May 16, the minor allegedly committed the rape against a 19-year-old woman in the cleaning area where the alleged aggressor works.

After the sexual attack, the woman denounced the minor at that time, who was arrested and made available to the Public Ministry. Another version indicates that the act was discovered by a investigative police officer.

The judicial authority determined to link the minor to the process and order a preventive internment in the Justice Center for Adolescents, located in Colonia Narvarte, while the 30-day period to conclude the complementary investigation is completed.

According to the sources consulted, both had been a couple; Even Valentín Francisco “N” assured that the victim was his girlfriend and they were going to have consensual sexual relations, but in the end she refused.

It is noteworthy that a minor has worked properly within the facilities of the capital prosecutor’s office and that the sexual assault against an employee of the institution has occurred within its facilities and by a colleague.