Soon he will be able to find his forever home

Meet Emma, ​​a sweet dog who has had a really bad time, but luckily someone stepped in to take her off the road. The dog abandoned in Alcamo was rescued by Oipa volunteers, which finally secured him. The sweet dog is now looking for her forever home: do you want to help her?

Photo source from Oipa Italia YouTube videos

In Alcamo, in the province of Trapani, in Sicily, the volunteers of the Oipa took Emma away from the street, a sweet dog who wandered through the streets without anyone who could help her. She was very thin, dirty, she had a hairy coat all covered with thorns that prevented her from sitting down.

The six-year-old dog could count on the intervention of the volunteers of the Oipa of Alcamo. They took her to their nearest center, where the vets started doing visits and examinations, subjecting her to various treatments. Fortunately, her health was not as bad as it had been feared.

Emma also underwent blood tests, which showed altered liver tests. And i veterinarians await the results of thyroid tests. His cornea is red and he has no fur around his eyeballs. An antibiotic treatment is currently underway.

At the moment Emma is stalled by the volunteers of the Oipa of Alcamo. You follow a specific diet with them and the treatments offered by them veterinarians. The dog is very sweet and affectionate and when she is ready she will be able to go to a loving home forever.

Photo source from Oipa Italia YouTube videos

Dog abandoned in Alcamo saved by volunteers: he deserves a home forever

The 6 year old dog is still traumatized for life on the street. But now there are those who take care of her with love and who will allow her to heal in her body and soul.

When it is ready, it will be put up for adoption. And we all hope Emma soon finds her forever home.