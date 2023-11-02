Reggio Calabria, severe sanctions imposed on four citizens. Last August two illegal landfills were discovered

TO Reggio Calabriai Stilo carabinierithey reported four people it’s done fines of around 7 thousand euros For illegal abandonment of waste. Last August the police discovered two areas intended for illegal landfills, one of which is in the town center and the other in Contrada Burrao. The monitoring of the areas showed an aberrant scenario: from solid municipal waste, to tyres, washing machines, refrigerators, construction waste, furniture, even car parts were dumped or even thrown from the windows of moving cars.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Thanks to video surveillance circuit some of those responsible have been identified. Others, however, were traced back because the vehicle’s license plate was still imprinted on an old bumper, found among the rubbish, although no longer present; or thanks to the VAT number or the name of the company present on stamps found inside the waste.

Following the activity they were reported four business representativesheld responsible for having illegally disposed of special waste on behalf of their respective companies, and were elevated well eleven administrative disputesfor almost 7,000 eurostowards private citizens caught ad illegally abandon waste.

Read also: BUYPUGLIA – BTM, the fight against dispersed waste with Boomdabash and Gianni Ciardo

Subscribe to the newsletter

