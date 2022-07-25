It costs 150 euros per day to the Municipality of Cessalto to keep the teenager abandoned in a motorway restaurant. The municipal council had to make an urgent resolution to allocate 18 thousand euros for the boy that the foreign parents left alone in the service area of ​​Calstorta, along the A4 motorway, towards Trieste.

The little boy, just a teenager, a month ago, in the middle of the election campaign in Municipality of Cessalto, in the province of Treviso, was abandoned by his parents. The foreign family left him in the rest area in Calstorta and never came back to pick him up.

Without parents, the boy is followed today by the social services of the Municipality of Cessalto, who have entrusted him to one protected structure in the province of Venice. The livelihood of the young man, however, is borne by the municipal administration in the Treviso area, which must take care of all his needs.

There municipal council, to help the boy, who does not speak Italian at all, had to meet and decide on the sum of 18 thousand euros to be able to support the teenager. The sum should be enough until the end of the year, as reported by the Corriere Veneto.

The Municipality, as required by law, must provide for the expenses until he turns 18 years of age. He would like to work to send money home. For the Municipality, livelihood is not easy, as the mayor points out, who could ask for help from the Region and the State or find alternative solutions.

Teenager abandoned in a motorway restaurant, the words of the Mayor