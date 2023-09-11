In plain sight, in broad daylight, criminals move the body of a dismembered person on board a forklift in colony 2000 of the municipality of Lion.

The events occurred yesterday, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., anonymously, the emergency number 911 was reported about a suspicious lump in black bags abandoned on Estragón and Nabo streets.

Municipal Police officers went to the site and upon checking the package that was on the forklift, they realized that it was a person apparently dismembered.

The uniformed officers informed the State Attorney General’s Office about the crime, this body will be in charge of investigating the crime.

The place was guarded by elements of the National Guard and the Sedena while the FGE agents arrived.

Witnesses claim that two men were seen pushing the wheelbarrow minutes beforeand then leave the site.

(With information from El Heraldo de León)

