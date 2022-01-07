Forensic experts arrive at the area where the truck with the lifeless bodies was located. / PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: ATLAS

EFE Friday, 7 January 2022, 14:36



A truck with 10 bodies was abandoned this Thursday in front of the Government Palace of the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, located in the central square of the capital of the same name.

“At 5.30 in the morning they informed me of a gray truck that they came to leave here, in front of the Government Palace, with apparently beaten and injured bodies,” said the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, in a message posted on social networks.

Although he did not detail the number of bodies found, the official confirmed the fact after taking a tour of the main square of the state capital, also called Zacatecas. In addition, he specified that the vehicle was abandoned next to the monumental Christmas tree.

Hours later, Monreal said that his government had “managed to capture the alleged perpetrators linked to the events that occurred today in the state capital, although we cannot detail the information so as not to affect the process,” he said in a video.

Given this, he said that he instructed the competent authorities “so that in coordination with the State Prosecutor’s Office, they communicate progress constantly to Zacatecan society, this type of event is due to the reaction of the result of the Zacatecas 2 operation, which has produced a decrease in crime behavior, particularly in homicides and kidnappings ”.

In an information card, the Ministry of Public Safety and Citizen Protection (SSPC) detailed that at dawn this Thursday the 911 emergency system received a communication that a Mazda CX3 truck was observed in front of the Government Palace.

“A man got out of the car and headed towards the Las Campanas alley, leaving the unit abandoned, for which support was requested from the authorities at the site,” he said.

He affirmed that from the first moment the corresponding alerts were generated to find those responsible “and avoid impunity” and said that the SSCP will coordinate with the state executive, the Peace Table and the State Attorney General’s Office, to collaborate in the case.

In addition, he assured that since last year the presence of the National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense in the entity was reinforced “which has brought an improvement in security and the reduction of homicides.”

The challenge of insecurity



In his message, Monreal reiterated that the national challenge is that of insecurity, and specified that “it is a pending issue in our country and consequently in our state.”

He recalled that since last November, the Zacatecas Plan was implemented by the federal government which, he said, has given good results since in December all crime rates decreased.

«Little by little we are going to recover our peace, I have said it, (…) what we received was a cursed inheritance, the issue of security is the issue of issues and I keep saying that security is no longer a matter of State to be everyone’s business, “he lamented.

According to preliminary data from the federal government released this Thursday, Mexico closed 2021 with 33,410 intentional homicides, a reduction of 4.1% compared to the 34,554 murders in 2020.

The state of Zacatecas experienced a substantial increase in violence in the second half of the year and was the scene of several massacres and executions, as well as the appearance of hanging bodies.