Residents of the Mexican state of Veracruz avoided this Thursday (early yesterday in Spain) a major migratory tragedy never seen before. A month after the drama that occurred on June 27, which cost the lives of 53 undocumented immigrants who were chasing the American dream aboard a truck that was abandoned in Texas, the events have repeated themselves. This time on Aztec soil. In this case, it was the driver of a trailer in which 400 migrants were traveling who, for reasons that are being investigated, left them stranded halfway and trapped inside the vehicle. A mousetrap in which they almost suffocated to death.

The Mexican government explained that they treated 93 members of the group, which was headed to the United States and whose nationalities have not been revealed. The rest fled so as not to be identified by the authorities, fearing that their journey would be cut short, as reported by Azteca television.

The rescued migrants reported that they were running out of air and decided to break the top of the trailer box. It was then that several witnesses and local residents helped them out to prevent them from suffocating to death. «Among all they say that they broke the upper part and the workers of a gas station have helped them to open those who were trapped inside. They were abandoned and they were suffocating. There were around 400 people,” explained the Civil Protection doctor of the municipality of Oluta, Cristóbal Cisneros.

Civil Protection of Mexico, for its part, specified that some of the migrants were unconscious, others were dehydrated and some had fractures after jumping from the roof of the vehicle. In total, twelve of the group members had to be taken to hospital.

“We found people in very poor condition, some hypertensive, diabetic, people who jumped four meters high, that’s why they have possible fractures, nervous breakdown, minors, we missed other children who left, but the work is being done to continue looking for them to attend to them, ”said Kenya Iveth de Dios, a doctor from the Civil Protection of Mexico.

Victims of traffickers



The events that occurred immediately brought to mind the human catastrophe that occurred in San Antonio, Texas, a month ago. The more than fifty people who lost their lives inside the truck that was abandoned by the driver under the sun on a highway after suffering a breakdown constitutes the greatest migratory tragedy that has occurred in the United States. The bodies were so hot “that it burned to touch them” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at the time.

Transportation in overcrowded trucks is precisely one of the most dangerous methods used by human traffickers in the Aztec country. Migrants, despite this, risk their lives in their desire to set foot on US soil. The data is devastating. Some 192 migrants have died this year during their transit through Central America and Mexico, according to the International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency. Since 2014, the balance of deceased amounts to 1,558.