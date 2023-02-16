Tecalitlán, Jalisco.- The body of a fetus was found in full public road in the municipality of TecalitlanJalisco.

It was in the San Juan colonyin Quintana Roo street almost corner with Aquiles Serdán that the body of the fetus was found.

Authorities They were alerted through emergency numbers, who arrived and confirmed what happened.

The fetus was approximately 25 to 30 centimeters in length and was about the third trimester of pregnancy.

Police and agents cordoned off the area in search of further evidence.

According to local media, the fetus was male, while it was transferred to facilities of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF).

The inquiries were carried out by the Public Security Commissioner, who will carry out the corresponding tasks.

We recommend you read

It should be noted that in Jalisco the reforms for the decriminalization of abortionand thus achieve a safe and legal abortion, have not been approved.