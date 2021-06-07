It has just been 25 years since the premiere of ‘Thesis’, the debut of Alejandro Amenábar, a Dazzling debut that has been remembered by the Film Academy with a meeting with the filmmaker (director, screenwriter and creator of the soundtrack) and that at this Malaga Festival will receive an award in tribute to his entire career. The film premiered at the Renoir cinemas in Madrid on April 12, 1996, after having previously passed through the Panorama Section of the Berlin Festival and having won the Audience Award at the Annecy Festival.

Alejandro Amenábar was born in Santiago de Chile on March 31, 1972, although a year later, after the triumph of the Pinochet coup, he moved with his parents to Madrid. From a very young age, the future director has been fascinated by cinema. He wants to study cinema and enrolls in Audiovisual Communication at the Faculty of Information Sciences, but discovers that they do not teach him what he wants. On his own he makes several shorts in which, in addition to directing, he was a screenwriter, performer, illuminator, editor and composer, among them ‘Hymenoptera’, in 35 millimeters, at the same time that, in the faculty, they have suspended him in the subject of filmmaking, so he ends up abandoning it.

Thanks to some friends, ‘Hymenoptera’ reaches the hands of Jose Luis Cuerda, who is amazed at his talent. At that time Cuerda decided to become a producer and produce a feature film for Amenábar: “I received the video with ‘Himenócopio’ because they wanted to show me a young actress,” José Luis Cuerda would recall. «The girl turned out to be good but what really impressed me was to see that in this short there was an actor, a cinematographer, a musician and a screenwriter, all in the same person, who was also the director. I immediately wanted to meet this Renaissance genius. The surprise was even greater when I found out his age: he was 19 years old.

Amenábar begins to write the script for ‘Thesis’ knowing that he has Cuerda. And you don’t want to get your fingers caught. The action takes place in the college that he knows so well, with a thriller reminiscent of his admired Alfred Hitchcock, and with two friends who had only made short films as protagonists, Eduardo Noriega and Fele Martínez. Cuerda asks him to find a named actress as the female lead to help sell the film. Amenábar first calls Penelope Cruz, who rejects the proposal, so the director decides on Ana Torrent.

Ángela (Ana Torrent) is an Image student at the Faculty of Information Sciences who is preparing a thesis on audiovisual violence. As a complement to his work, Professor Figueroa (Miguel Picazo), director of his thesis, agrees to search the faculty video library for extremely violent films. On the other hand, a classmate named Chema (Fele Martínez) shows him very violent gore cinema. While visiting the video library, Figueroa discovers a maze of underground galleries where hundreds of tapes are stored. The next morning, Angela finds him dead in the screening room. The young woman steals the tape she was watching when she died and, after trying to watch it at home, goes with her to Chema’s house. It is a snuff movie, the actual recording of a murder.

The film is shot between August 21 and September 26, 1995, taking advantage of the summer in which the faculty is closed, adjusting like a glove to the 5 weeks foreseen in the shooting plan. It is shot with a few 721,000 euros. When he is presented to the press, the professor who suspended him is there, and a great controversy is created. But the film is a huge success and months later sweeps the Goyas with seven awards, among them the best film best new director.