It is a man who flees, in the night train, towards a town in the East, taking with him his three children. In five years, he lost his older brother, Jérôme, found hanged in his apartment, and his two parents. The body of Esther, the mother, was released on a bus on the birthday of the missing brother. Gatsby, the father, who untied “Only the rope from which his son hanged himself”, died in turn, from a ” long illness “. Lost in a labyrinth and surrounded by ghosts, Theseus turns his back on “The city of the West”, Paris, now a cemetery, and a past he wants to forget. Heir to a “Line of men who die”, he thinks, by going to live in Germany, to ward off the curse and look to the future. In his luggage, he carries an archive box, which contains the wandering manuscript, a text written by his great-grandfather on the death of his young son, Oved, the child who wanted to be the first Jewish king of France. . At the start of the Second World War, Talmaï, the ancestor, was killed by lodging a bullet in the skull. At first refusing to read what looks like a kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, Theseus, immobilized by excruciating pain, resolves to “To dive into the waters of time”.

Like sown pebbles, black and white photographic vignettes trace a path inside the text and give it its shape

“Who commits the murder of a man who kills himself?” “ asks Camille de Toledo. The question haunts the first part of this autobiographical story in which family enigmas and collective history are embedded and answered. Stalled on the regular rhythm of the train, the sentences unfold in a continuum of text without a point. Alternating the first and third person singular, Theseus, from the future, addresses his ancestors, his parents, his brother, tries to understand what binds the three dead bodies. Survivor, he is the one who must reconstruct the missing image of the hanged brother by writing. Like sown pebbles, black and white photographic vignettes trace a path inside the text and give it its shape: Theseus from behind, in the train, a blond child in his arms, his parents, at winter sports , a few months before the birth of the older brother, a Photo Booth of Gatsby, the father, taken on the American West Coast in the late 1960s.

Waste and holes to fill

We could play to guess who is hiding under the guise of Esther and Gatsby, the baby boomers to whom everything succeeds, or behind Nathaniel, the father of Esther, a great industrialist at the head of an agri-food group who dreamed of being in “Left boss”. The real names of the prominent economic journalist, Mitterrand’s backer, or of the film producer, Dustin Hoffman look-alike, suddenly overtaken by ancestral fear do not matter. What Camille de Toledo tells through this French life, a cardboard decor ready to collapse, is the story of an era: the Thirty Glorious Years, the myth of infinite growth and inexhaustible resources, blind faith in capitalism. “There is no capitalism with a human face; capitalism, henceforth, is the other name of sapiens, the name of the fictions with which we govern this world, the name of ruin ”, notes Theseus, to whom the previous generation left only waste and gaps to fill.

An inexhaustible mystery

Children of the 1973 crisis, “Eternal pitiful”, Jerome and Theseus were brought up in ignorance of their Jewish origins, to the point of not understanding the insults uttered by neighbors while, little boys pedaling at full speed, they dreamed of flying away like ET It is by discovering letters from another grandfather, Nissim de Toledo, a Jew from Adrianople and great-great-uncle who died in the Marne in 1918 alongside the Arab fighters, whom the “Living brother” collect the missing pieces. In the Beech and Birch: an essay on European sadness (2012), Camille de Toledo looked at a century of history of a ravaged continent and aspired to “To get rid of the old skin of nations”. Almost ten years later, the utopia of a Europe freed from barriers and assignments is more than ever compromised. This is also what this beautiful introspective text with political resonances tells us, the mystery of which we have not finished exhausting.