From: Romina Kunze

Aquarians are not considered to be outright brawlers, but the zodiac sign is unique. It's not just her withdrawn nature that makes things difficult for many people around her.

They are friendly, smart and incredibly creative. But Aquarians are also extremely stubborn people – and this certainly doesn’t make it easy for everyone to get along with them straight away. Especially whoever with that Zodiac sign a partnership If you want to go there, you should have the ice drill with you.

Showing emotions isn't necessarily Aquarius's signature discipline (January 21 to February 19); some even question their loyalty. In general, the zodiac sign can appear cold and distant to outsiders. It sometimes takes a little time to warm up to them. Some zodiac signs have it particularly difficult.

Aries (March 21 – April 20) and Aquarius: Elemental opposites

Although both signs value a certain independence and freedom, there can easily be arguments between Aquarius and Aries. Aquarius is an air sign and tends to think abstractly and intellectually during the Aries, as a fire sign, is more impulsive and direct is. Conflicts seem inevitable.

The fact that both zodiac signs are extremely stubborn certainly doesn't make dealing with each other any easier. In order to avoid misunderstandings and tensions, patience is required on both sides.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21) and Aquarius: Two worlds crash into each other

Patience in turn brings the down-to-earth Taurus in abundance. The zodiac sign tends to think and act pragmatically. Characteristics that go back to his earth sign, but can clash violently with the unconventional and often unpredictable Aquarius.

Also because two completely different energy levels collide: while Aquarius is a veritable bundle of energy on two legs, Taurus is rather sluggish – some say constant. Taurus may see Aquarius as too unsteady, while Aquarius may see Taurus as too rigid and inflexible.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22) and Aquarius: Like fire and ice

Passionate, even moody could be cancer. In any case, the water sign has a colorful world of emotions and also shows them to the outside world. This might be a bit too emotional and sensitive for the taste of the rather distant Aquarius. Cancer, in turn, will have difficulty dealing with Aquarius and his aloof nature.

And Cancer also has a hard time with the logical and rational way of thinking of Aquarius: they tend to act more intuitively and spontaneously.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) and Aquarius: A corset that is too tight

Hardly any other zodiac sign places so much importance on how certain things should be done. like the virgin. She has a love of detail and works analytically and meticulously. Anyone who offends her would also scold her pedantically. Aquarians probably belong to this group of people, as they are in many ways the absolute opposite.

If they don't come today, they'll come tomorrow – that's how they are, the Aquarians, and they value their independence. In any case, the organized Virgo can't do anything with such an unpredictable attitude. In short: from Virgo's point of view, Aquarius is too chaotic and Virgo is too critical for Aquarius.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22) and Aquarius: A difficult couple

Similar to Cancer, Scorpio is also in close contact with their own feelings. It should be clear that pronounced passion and reserve go hand in hand. If the two zodiac signs fall in love with each other, the relationship can become a test of patience. Because Scorpio can see Aquarius as too distant and non-committal, while Aquarius can see Scorpio as too intense and possessive. For better or worse, both have to meet in the middle.

They both meet Zodiac signs at work as colleaguesprobably won't develop the closest friendship, but they should get along.

