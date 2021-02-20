In the Bundesliga It is no longer just the experienced stars who lead their team and are considered irreplaceable. The younger generation, which is playing an increasingly important role in their clubs, has long since established itself. These 21-year-olds are the long-running favorites in the league.
10. Erling Haaland (20) – 1,363 minutes
You haven’t noticed Erling Haaland’s tender age for a long time. The Norwegian is a pure force of nature and responsible for the goals at Borussia Dortmund. Without an injury, he would have collected more stakes.
9. Florian Wirtz (17) – 1,503 minutes
Florian Wirtz makes a significant leap. The 17-year-old is already one of the regular players at Bayer Leverkusen and is developing incredibly quickly. In the next four years he would still be able to appear on this list, which already makes his record outstanding.
8th. Christoph Baumgartner (21) – 1,527 minutes
Over the years, Christoph Baumgartner has developed into a regular at TSG Hoffenheim. Rarely injured and always on call, he is one of the most versatile and valuable players in the Kraichgau. Without a few appearances in the Europa League, significantly more minutes would have been added.
7th Josh Sargent (21) – 1,530 minutes
At Werder Bremen, the youngsters enjoy a lot of trust. This is especially true for Josh Sargent, who has been getting more and more minutes in recent years. He’s still the number one striker, even if he’s not quite up to the expectations.
6th Sebastiaan Bornauw (21) – 1,530 minutes
In a difficult season with 1. FC Köln, Sebastiaan Bornauw could not always shine. But the Belgian is an absolute defensive edge on a good day and rarely makes mistakes. Now he will be out for the time being and should lose some ground in this ranking.
5. Silas Wamangituka (21) – 1,550 minutes
Next to Haaland, Silas Wamangituka is the most accurate U21 star on this list. At VfB Stuttgart, even the most optimistic fans did not trust the development shown. But in the summer he took the next step and has been stirring up the league ever since.
4th Matheus Cunha (21) – 1,598 minutes
Matheus Cunha does not always show the necessary self-confidence and he has not been in the best shape for several weeks. Nevertheless, the Brazilian showed what value he has for Hertha. Therefore, he kept getting the trust and only missed 382 minutes.
3. Jadon Sancho (20) – 1,599 minutes
Jadon Sancho is in third place. In view of the past seasons, this is not a big surprise. Actually, the English is always set and delivers in most cases. But even the wing sprinter needs a breather every now and then.
2. Maxence Lacroix (20) – 1,633 minutes
Maxence Lacroix only joined the VfL Wolfsburg squad at the beginning of the season. The fact that the 20-year-old would play firmly immediately came as a surprise, but should have cleared some personnel concerns out of the way. He has been in the starting line-up 19 times.
1. Moussa Diaby (21) – 1,772 minutes
At the top is the French Moussa Diaby. In his position, it is actually common to deliver a few minutes. But due to the lack of back-up, the fast attacker always plays. His strong performance definitely justifies this. A great future lies ahead of Diaby.
