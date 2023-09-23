The visa is an essential document for those who are thinking of traveling to the United States. This is an authorization that citizens must process before the Consulate to enter the North American country, whether for tourism, business or permanent stay.

The request can be made individually, or together with a family group or couple, in some cases. Although this last form can bring its advantages, associated with the agility of the process, we must be careful with some risks that experts warn.

Risks that obtaining a visa as a family could have

In order not to fail in the American visa application with a family group, it is necessary to take into account some details. According to YouTuber Niko Go, one of the most important is related to having enough money to travel to the United States and return to the country of origin.

In addition to the above, applicants must pay attention to the interview, which, although it is carried out in a group, must have an interlocutor in charge of answering the questions and giving the necessary information about the citizens.

Along these lines, it is important that the chosen individual knows the conditions of each of the family members and can correctly answer the questions, which may include details about the work environment, if they have relatives in the family. North American territory, among others.

Another common mistake that experts warn about is providing confusing answers to specific questions associated with topics such as stay, money and return to the nation of origin.

A record number of visas have been issued



During a meeting of the consular affairs working group between Colombia and the United States, which took place in Washington, the deputy assistant secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, Julie Stufft, reported on a record number of visa issuances to Colombians this year.

“As for visas for Colombians, this year our embassy in Bogotá has issued a record number and we hope that this will continue in future years. It is important that the number of Colombians traveling to the United States increases, which is the main destination for Colombians and we hope it continues to be,” said the official.

Regarding progress in the visa exemption process, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Francisco J. Coy, pointed out that it is underway, but it involves a long process.

“It is a long-term job and possibly none of us will be the ones who receive this news. But the important thing is that we are moving forward and we have already achieved things. There are others to overcome but what we have to have is a continuous process whose result will be will see in a few years,” said the vice chancellor.

Countries that do not request visas from Colombians in 2023

