The Venezuelan opposition It has had multiple strategies throughout more than 20 years of Chavismo, but none has achieved the objective: remove the ruling party from the presidency. He only did it in 2002 for a few hours through a coup gone wrong.

Now, they are once again embarking on the presidential race and since they could not choose a candidate by consensus, They are betting on self-managed primaries for October 22.

13 applicants registered, of which at least two would be disqualified again: María Corina Machado and Freddy Superlano, and a third -Henrique Capriles- has been since 2017.

However, what is striking is that this time it has not been the Government itself -at least not publicly- that has promoted the invalidation, but deputies and actors who call themselves opposition They have started a campaign and have opened processes before State institutions to demand the disqualification of the candidates.



“The request for disqualification for María Corina Machado, Capriles and Superlano has advanced,” said Luis Ratti, who has put his name as a presidential candidate outside of the conventional opposition and who in the past has been linked to Chavismo. “This week, Monday and Tuesday, it will be supported with formal annexes, evidence that we will be introducing,” he posted on his Twitter.

"The request for disqualification for María Corina Machado, Capriles and Superlano has advanced," said Luis Ratti, who has put his name as a presidential candidate outside of the conventional opposition and who in the past has been linked to Chavismo. "This week, Monday and Tuesday, it will be supported with formal annexes, evidence that we will be introducing," he posted on his Twitter.

In another message he wrote: “Listen well, we are going to fight for the disqualification of the aforementioned characters.” Ratti submitted documents to the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR) to execute the request.

On the other hand, the deputy of the National Assembly of 2020, José Brito, who identifies with the opposition but was accused of receiving money from the ruling party, asked the CGR on Monday to report on the political status of María Corina Machado, since In theory, the disqualification no longer weighs on her, unlike Capriles, accused of “incurring in illegal cases classified” as “not presenting the local budget to the State Legislative Council, agreeing to international agreements without authorization to do so and signing contracts for the Government of Miranda with companies that do not comply with the rules”.

The opposition hopes to hold its primaries in which former deputies Carlos Prósperi, Freddy Superlano, Delsa Solórzano, María Corina Machado, Roberto Enríquez and Tamara Adrián will compete. In addition to former governors Henrique Capriles, Andrés Velásquez and César Pérez Vivas; the former judge Gloria Pinho, the agricultural producer Luis Farías, the businessman César Almeida and the former rector of the National Electoral Council, Andrés Caleca.

So far the polls show Machado as the winner in the internal election, but before a possible disqualification it would be uphill to compete against Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections, because Chavismo will claim that, if they win, they will not be able to take office due to their invalidation.

"Our intention is not to annihilate anyone, but we have to speak the truth to VENEZUELA. Today I attended the Comptroller General's Office to request the disqualification status that weighs on María Corina Machado and other presidential candidates. With LIES we do not leave Maduro!" José Brito posted on Twitter.

Given this, the former Heads of State and Government participating in the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) denounced Venezuela’s attempts to “frustrate the primary process”including the “harassment” of those who signed up to participate.

In a statement published by IDEA, more than twenty former rulers declared themselves “attentive and observant of the primary election process in which the democratic sectors opposed to the Nicolás Maduro Moros regime are advancing.”

The declaration is signed by Óscar Arias, Rafael Ángel Calderón, Laura Chinchilla, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and Luis Guillermo Solís (Costa Rica); José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy (Spain), Nicolás Ardito Barletta, Ernesto Pérez Balladares, Mireya Moscoso and Juan Carlos Varela (Panama). Also signed by Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox (Mexico), Alfredo Cristiani (El Salvador), Iván Duque, Andrés Pastrana and Álvaro Uribe (Colombia), Federico Franco and Juan Carlos Wasmosy (Paraguay), Eduardo Frei and Sebastián Piñera (Chile), Osvaldo Hurtado, Lucio Gutiérrez, Lenin Moreno and Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador), Luis Alberto Lacalle (Uruguay), Mauricio Macri, (Argentina) and Jorge Tuto Quiroga (Bolivia).

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACASWith information from EFE

