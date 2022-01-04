Cruz Azul has been the great protagonist of the market, the celestial ones went from losing their vital players for the achievement of the title to adding reinforcements of a lot of name, quality and future, there are 5 pieces that the machine has added, the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, one of the best soccer players in the Liga Mx in 2021 and 5 quality Mexicans from the Mexican National Team, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.
However, the powerful squad that they are putting together at La Noria has not come to an end, the machine still hopes to be able to add a couple more pieces in the coming days and the celestial ones are very clear about who are the ideal players to complete the form. definitive the establishment.
Informa MedioTiempo in ToqueFiltrado column, one of those reinforcements would be the Spanish Unai Bilbao from Altético de San Luis, a piece that Cruz Azul has wanted for more than a year and that they are now urgently looking for before the imminent departure of Pablo Aguilar in summer. The second and being an open secret, is the Argentine Cristian Pavón, a negotiation already in progress but which is currently on pause because the player is isolated after testing positive for Covid.
