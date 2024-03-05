The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel have agreed on the “basic points” to reach a 40-day truce, which includes the exchange of 40 Israeli hostages for 404 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jailsPalestinian and Egyptian sources close to the talks in Cairo told EFE on Tuesday.

Until now, both parties have reached an agreement in which the truce would last 40 days, a period in which they would be released. 40 Israeli hostagess, among them women, children and men over 60 years of age, in exchange for the release of 404 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, according to Palestinian and Egyptian security sources, who requested anonymity given that negotiations are still ongoing in the Egyptian capital.

Within this framework agreement, the withdrawal of Israel from city centers throughout the region would also have been agreed. Gaza Strip in a first phase and allow those displaced in the Palestinian city of Rafahin the extreme south of the enclave and bordering Egypt, return to the northern and central regions of the Palestinian enclave.

Likewise – the sources indicate – within these basic points would also be the entry into the Strip of at least 500 trucks of humanitarian aid every day.

Always according to the sources, since Hamas and Israel have not officially commented so far on this information, Israel does not want to make any promise not to invade. Rafahand added that an agreement is expected to be reached that will come into force next Friday, March 8, just before the start of the sacred month of ramadan.

Palestinian men walk in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

discordant points

Despite the agreement on these basic points, there would be other disagreements that prevent a truce pact from being announced.

The sources assured that different points usually appear each day of the negotiations and, for example, one of the informants indicated that yesterday Hamas requested the return of “families” and not “individuals” to the northern part of the territory.

Likewise, the sources did not detail whether the hostages who would be “released” include captives who have died, and whose bodies are still under the control of the Palestinian factions, or whether they are alive.

They recalled that one of the points in conflict continues to be the names on the listssince Hamas cannot provide all the names of the captives, as other factions also have those held in Gaza.

One of them is the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) faction that Egypt – a mediating country along with Qatar and the United States – has invited to come to the Egyptian capital for these negotiations that have been taking place for two days in the Arab country, but until At this time, this group has not sent any delegation.

Israel has not sent any delegation to Cairo either, since, according to the Israeli Prime Minister,Benjamin Netanyahu, would only send a team to negotiate in the Egyptian capital if Hamas released the list of hostages who are still alive since their kidnapping on October 7, when they took more than 250 people captive.

Hamas raises the number of hostages killed “by Israeli bombings” to 70, although Israel has only confirmed the death of thirty, of the 130 still inside.

EFE