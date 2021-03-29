Every year during these dates, especially before the health crisis caused by COVID-19, the first rumors of the titles that could star in the different conferences that will be held during what will be or would be the E3 of this year 2021 begin to emerge, that this year would be celebrated completely digitally.

However, as was customary before the health crisis, and after it has become a constant for several publishers, there are others who prefer to present their news through their own events, as for example has happened in recent years with Electronic Arts and its EA Play, which was developed on the dates of E3, but under a different direction and location.

We would already know the games of the EA Play 2021

Despite the fact that there are still a few months for these conferences to take place, a rumor seems to have leaked what they would be. EA Play 2021 games. In addition, the date on which the event would be held would also have been leaked, being dated June 14 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time. You can take a look at the list below.

The Sims 5 (Maxis): Teaser Trailer, Developer Interview; Spring 2022 (PC)

Apex Legends (Respawn): Season 9 Trailer, Developer Video (PC / PS4 / Switch / XB1)

Knockout City Season 1 Trailer (Velan Studios / EA Originals) (PC / PS4 / Switch / XB1)

Frostbite Engine Trailer (4th Generation); He claims that all of the games from that part of the show are “powered by Frostbite.”

Miss Universe: The Official Game (Tiburon / Motive): Development diary with early images of the game; Spring 2022 (PC / PS4 / PS5 / XB1 / XSX)

Madden NFL 22 (Tiburon): Game Trailer, Developer Interview; August 2021 (PC / PS4 / PS5 / XB1 / XSX)

Kaitlyn Journey (Heavy Iron Studios / EA Originals) Teaser Trailer, Full Trailer for Xbox E3 2021 Briefing, will be EA Originals’ first title on Frostbite. Episodic release, Episode 1 November 2 (PC / PS4 / PS5 / Switch / XB1 / XSX)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver): Game Trailer, Developer Interview; October 2021 (PC / PS4 / PS5 / XB1 / XSX)

Battlefield 6 (DICE): Game Trailer, Developer Interview; November 19, 2021 (PC / PS4 / PS5 / XB1 / XSX)

Skate (Full Circle) Teaser trailer; “Will arrive when ready” (PC / PS5 / XSX)

An EA survey could have revealed the features of Battlefield 6

As we can see, the leakage from 4chan It has several titles that we are used to seeing on previous occasions, such as the annual installments of the Madden NFL or FIFA franchises. But in addition, we would also have some surprises like the fifth installment of the The Sims franchise.

For now, this is nothing more than a mere rumor, so we will have to wait to find out if these will be or not EA Play 2021 games.