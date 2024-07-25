Images of Angela Aguilar dressed as a bride are circulating on social media and are going viral, which journalists Maria Luisa Valdes Doria and Alan Saldaña manage to takeThey were taken on Wednesday afternoon at a ranch near Tequesquitengo, Morelos, Mexico.

In these images, Ángela Aguilar can supposedly be seen from behind. She is accompanied by several people, who also appear from behind and are wearing casual clothes, including jeans. Undoubtedly, the image shows who it would be Angela Aguilar and she walks accompanied, even her black hair is unmistakable.

Angela Aguilar is wearing a long wedding dress, her back is bare and everything seems to indicate that, indeed, she is celebrating her wedding tonight with the regional Mexican singer from Hermosillo, Sonora, Christian Nodal.

Image by X Maria Luisa Valdes Doria and Alan Saldaña

It is also made public that the singer Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira would be guests at the wedding of Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, She even shares her location on her Instagram account and shows videos of a place that matches the rustic atmosphere that surrounds the hacienda where the famous singers would be holding their wedding.

Journalist Armando Gallegos, for his part, on Facebook says: “Confirmed. Angela Aguilar and Nodal are getting married in a civil ceremony in Morelos! “Angela Aguilar and Nodal are getting married,” This is what they shout in a town in Morelos where the hacienda where the couple is located is located. People who transported the singer’s relatives assured the townspeople that Christian Nodal He is saying yes to his girlfriend Angelita Aguilar, accompanied by their respective parents. Marc Anthony is one of the few guests of the couple.”

But skeptics on social media have their own opinion about all this information and mention that Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal They would be recording a music video or doing a photo shoot for a song that they will soon announce as a duo, it could even be a session for a bridal magazine and it will star the famous daughter of the author. Pepe Aguilar.