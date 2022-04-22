The new playstation plus It is one of the services that has excited the public the most. By subscribing to the Premium mode, users will have access to PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. Although at the moment it is unknown exactly what titles will be available, a new leak would indicate that a classic series will come to this service.

Recently, a series of PS4 and PS5 records were discovered on the South Korean ranking site for Siphon Filter (PS1), Siphon Filter 2 (PS1), Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PS2/PSP), and Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS2/PSP). The only titles in the series that are not present are Siphon Filter 3 (PS1) and Siphon Filter: The Omega Strain (PS2).

Now what does this mean? Well, the first theory, and the most possible, is that these games will be part of the first we see on the new PS Plus next June. However, there is also the option that a Siphon Filter collection is on the way, although this is less possible.

Let’s remember that the new PS Plus will arrive first in Asia at the end of May, so the initial list of classic titles for this service will surely be revealed in the coming weeks. On related topics, we already know when the next PlayStation Plus will be available in our region.

Via: Gematsu