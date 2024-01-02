It is well known that the universe of dragon ball It is one of the longest, with many products ranging from anime to video games that are well received, among the highlights we have movies, since they tell interesting stories so that the viewer does not take their eyes off the screen. However, that does not mean that they contribute in any way to the lore of the saga, since they are mostly considered alternative stories that basically never happened in the main line.

First of all, the dragon ball The original had four adaptations that are stories in which the characters do not know each other and only cross paths. There is even a story in which Chaos is the emperor of a kingdom who seeks to overthrow him through his advisor with evil intentions. For its part, there is another film that tells us the origin story with the GT animation, it would be the only canonical one, but with abrupt modifications in terms of character development.

For their part, the Z movies, only the first and last can be considered canon but only for toeithat is, the first call Give me back my Gohancan serve as the introduction of the villain Garlic Jr., which then features his filler arc after the battle with Frieza. The last tape named as Dragon Attackcan enter into the narrative, given that the character called Plugwhich he delivers to Trunks a sword that represents his future, but there are also things that don't make sense afterwards.

Finally, all the films that have come to light since The Battle of the Gods They remain part of the narrative of Supersince the events that occurred were retold to us in both the manga and the anime, to this is added that finally Broly He joins the group of characters. In fact, they recently finished adding the story of the return of cell from the hands of the Red patroland at this moment fans finally receive more elements to nourish the universe.

So in the end we can consider that the Z movies are only considered first and last canon (but only for Toei Animation filler). As for all of the saga Dragon Ball Super, yes they are part of the history created by Akira Toriyama and which are now drawn by his second in command, Yokotaro.

Via: CBR

Editor's note: It's a little sad that many of the Dragon Ball movies that we saw as children, almost none of them are canon, but in the end it's worth seeing them, because they are fun, in fact I really like the one about the fusion of Goku and Vegeta, a transformation that It has only recently become canon.