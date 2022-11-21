Every year various music awards are held around the worldwhere the most outstanding themes, artists, compositions and sounds of the moment are highlighted, and organizing a luxury event that is always on everyone’s lips.
From unforgettable moments to high-impact presentations, fights, emotional moments and more are experienced every year at each of the awards, some focused on music in Spanish, others in English, but all with the same motive.
We invite you to read:
What are the most important music awards in Spanish?
- Latin Grammy
- Latin American Music Awards
- Youth Awards
- our prize
- Billboard Latin Music Awards
- MTV Latin America Awards
- MTV Meow
- LOS40 Music Awards
- Telehit Awards
We invite you to read:
What are the most important music awards in English?
- American Music Awards
- Billboard Music Awards
- MTV Video Music Awards
- iHeartRadio Music Awards
- MTV Europe Music Awards
#important #music #awards #industry #Spanish #English
Leave a Reply