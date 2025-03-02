03/02/2025



Los Angeles dresses up to host once again the ceremony of the Oscar 2025 Awards This Sunday, February 2. As usual, there will meet the great stars of Hollywoodwhich will pose on the red carpet placed at the doors of the Dolby Theater before the delivery of the awards of the Cinematographic Arts and Sciences Academythe most prestigious of international cinema.

Luck is cast, although, unlike other years, Favorite nominees To become winners they are not as clear as previous editions. In fact, it’s about One of the most open appointments of recent years in the main categories of the night, so the uncertainty to see who stands with the statuettes has only grows in recent weeks.

Movies like ‘Anora’ and ‘Conclave’ They seem favorite to take a good part of the awards, although some like ‘The Brutalist’, ‘A Complete Unknown’ or ‘The substance’ They could surprise. More complicated looks like the path of this year’s most nominated tape, ‘Emilia Pérez’that in recent months he has only fallen out: to the controversial racist comments of its protagonist, the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, has also added the anger of the Mexican people, very critical of the way in which the tragedy of the disappeared by drug trafficking.

To know who is finally done with the most important Oscars, we will have to wait for the gala to end in Los Angeles. However, there are many who have already begun to look at the Betting house portals To elucidate who are the Favorites to proclaim himself winner In categories as best film, best director, best actress or best actor.









But who will win the Oscar awards according to the main betting houses? We advance who are the favorites to take the statuettes according to these portals.

These will be the winners of the 2025 Oscar Awards according to the betting houses

1 ‘Anora’, a favorite to take the Oscar prize for best film in 2025



1.50 quota ‘Anora’ – Best Film Directed by Sean Baker

Sean Baker’s tape, ‘Anora’, is, for the moment, the favorite to take the Grand Prix of the Oscar 2025, the best film. It is closely followed by ‘conclave’, which could also opt for the statuette according to betting houses.

2 Adrien Brody, the main favorite for Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’



1.50 quota Adrien Brody – Best Actor By ‘The Brutalist’

According to betting houses, the favorite to get the award for best actor at the Oscar ceremony is, without a doubt, Adrien Brodythat, to get it with ‘The brutalist’he would take the second of his career after the pianist. The only one who could dispute the trophy would be Timothée Chalamet For his representation of Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’, which would make him the youngest interpreter in history to receive the prize (surpassing Brody himself).

3 Demi Moore, the main candidate to take the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘The Substance’



1.44 quota Demi Moore – Best Actress ‘The substance’

Demi Moore It seems to be headed to get the first Oscar of her career thanks to her leading role in ‘The substance’or the betting houses point out. The 62 -year -old interpreter has unmarked as a favorite in the race for the best actress award, although the statuette could also take another of the maximum applicants: the very young Mikey Madison25 years, for his impressive role in ‘Anora’.

4 Sean Baker could take the Oscar for Best Director for the movie ‘Anora’



1.57 quota Sean Baker – Best Director ‘Anora’

The success of ‘Anora’ As a favorite to take the best film has also placed Be Baker In a privileged position in the race for the Prize of Best Director at the Oscar 2025. According to betting houses, the American filmmaker is now the favorite, although another of the applicants of the night is followed closely: Brady Corbetby ‘The Brutalist’.

5 Kieran Culkin, absolute favorite to get the Oscar for Best Distributed Actor for ‘A Real Pain’



1.04 quota KIANE CULKIN – Best Distributed Actor ‘A Real Pain’

Perhaps the most indisputable award of the night is the best cast actor, which, according to the betting houses, would undoubtedly go to the interpreter Kieran Culkin. His work in ‘A Real Pain’ He has earned him to take the Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics Choice and Sag Award, which places him in a privileged position to take the Oscar this Sunday, with hardly any competition in his category.

6 Zoe Saldaña could take the Oscar for Best Actress of Delivery by ‘Emilia Pérez’



1.07 quota Zoe Saldaña – Best Supporting Actress ‘Emilia Pérez’

The other 2025 Oscar Awards award that may already own is the best cast actress. Betting houses place Zoe Saldaña as an absolute favorite for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez’ And, despite the controversies that the film has starred since its premiere, the interpreter of Dominican origin has managed to be crowned in the awards season.

Best film – ‘Anora’ by Sean Baker (1.50 share)

Best leading actor – Adrien Brody for ‘The Brutalist’ (1.50 share)

Best leading actress – Demi Moore for ‘The substance’ (1.44 quota)

Best Director – Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ (1.57 quota)

Best cast actor – Kieran Culkin for ‘A Real Pain’ (1.04 quota)

Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña for ‘Emilia Pérez’ (1.07 quota)

Best adapted script – Peter Straughan for ‘Conclave’ (1.10 quota)

Best original script – Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ (1.40 quota)

Best Foreign Film – ‘I’m still here (I’M Still Here)’ (1.67 share)

Best Animation Film – ‘Wild Robot’ (1.36 quota)

We will have to wait for the gala to end if the forecasts of the betting houses for these Oscars are fulfilled and we see the great favorites of the night with their respective statuettes. In ABC.es you can continue live all the information of the ceremony during the early hours of Sunday and meet the list of winners of the most prestigious cinema awards.