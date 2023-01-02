Sonora.- Through a statement, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced the liquefied gas (LP) prices in the municipalities of the state of sonorous.

LP gas, Also known as liquefied petroleum gas, it is a type of fuel gas that is commonly used in homes, industries, and vehicles. It is a pillar of homes and its price It has an impact on the economy of families.

It should be mentioned that the costs of LP gas they are determined according to market conditions, depending on the supply and demand of the fuel.

The BELIEVE is responsible for establishing LP gas prices in Mexico considering the prices of sale, distribution and transportation in each State.

For the week of January 2 to 7, 2023 in Sonora, the prices per kilo of gas and per liter of gas will be as follows:

Black Water $17.65

Arizpe $18.96

Bacerac $18.96

Bacoachi $18.96

Bavispe $18.96

Birthday $18.96

Borders $18.96

Huachinera $18.96

$17.65

Nacozari de Garcia $18.96

Villa Hidalgo $18.96

Poplars $19.99

Altar $18.28

Caborca ​​$18.28

Oquito $19.63

Tiny $19.63

Bacum $19.68

Benito Juarez $19.68

Cash me $19.68

Etchojoa $19.68

Huatabampo $19.68

Navojoa $19.68

Onavas $19.68

$19.68

Rosary $19.68

San Ignacio Rio Muerto $19.68

Big Swaqui $19.68

Yecora $19.68

Cananea $17.57

Splice $19.63

Guaymas $19.63

Aconchi $19.00

Arivechi $19.00

Bacanora $19.00

Banamichi $19.00

Bavaria $19.00

carbó $19.00

Dividers $19.00

Pomegranates $19.00

Hermosillo $19.00

Huasabas $19.00

Huepac $19.00

La Colorada $19.00

Mazatan $19.00

Montezuma $19.00

Rayon $19.00

Saguaripa $19.00

Saint Philip of Jesus $19.00

Saint Xavier $19.00

San Miguel de Horcasitas $19.00

Saint Peter of the Cave $19.00

Soyopa $19.00

Tepache $19.00

ures $19.00

Villa Pesqueira $19.00

Attil $18.96

Benjamin Hill $18.96

Cupurpe $18.96

Imuris $18.96

Cupcake $18.96

Walnuts $17.65

Opodepe $18.96

Saint Anne $18.96

Holy Cross $17.65

Saric $17.65

Trenches $18.96

Tubutama $18.96

General Plutarco Elias Calles $18.68

Puerto Penasco $18.68

San Luis Rio Colorado $17.78