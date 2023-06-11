The Energy regulatory commission (CRE), announced this Saturday, May 6, the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LP), for all municipalities of Jalisco of the second week of this month in 2023.

In this week contemplate the days from June 11 to 17, where according to the CRE, the prices of LP gas will remain in the entity with a price per kilogram with VAT not greater than 19.02 pesos.

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission, the price for the most important municipalities of Jalisco will remain as follows for the next six days; Guadalajara $16.19; Zapopan $16.19; Tlaquepaque $16.19; Tlajomulco $16.19; The Jump $16.19; Puerto Vallarta $16.83 and Lagos de Moreno $16.40.

It should be noted that, according to what was reported by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the prices per kilogram of LP gas with VAT will be around 15.98 to 19.02 pesos for the next six days.

According to the government of Mexico, LP Gas is one of the most essential fuels in the lives of Mexicans, since 7 out of 10 families in the country use this resource to meet their household needs.

