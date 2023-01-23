Chihuahua.- Through a statement, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced the liquefied gas (LP) prices in the municipalities of the state of Chihuahua.

LP gas, also know as Liquid gas Petroleum is a type of fuel gas commonly used in homes, industries, and vehicles. It is a household pillar and its price has an impact on the families’ budgets.

It should be mentioned that the LP gas costs they are determined according to market conditions, depending on the supply and demand of the fuel.

The CRE is in charge of establishing the prices of LP gas in Mexico considering the prices of sale, distribution and transportation in each State.

For the week of January 23-28, 2023 in Chihuahua the Prices per kilo of gas and per liter of gas will be as follows:

Camargo $19.08

The Cross $19.08

San Francisco de Conchos $19.08

Aldama $19.31

Achilles Serdan $19.31

Chihuahua $19.31

Delights $19.31

Rose bushes $19.31

Saint Elizabeth $19.31

Saved $19.31

Bachiniva $19.03

Bocoyna $19.03

Carichi $19.03

Chinipas $19.03

Cuauhtemoc $19.03

Cusihuiriachi $19.03

Dr. Belisario Dominguez $19.03

Greater Morelos $19.03

Guazapares $19.03

Warrior $19.03

Maguarichi $19.03

Dies $19.03

Ocampo $19.03

Saint Francis of Borja $19.03

Urik $19.03

Uruachi $19.03

Batopilas by Manuel Gómez Morín $19.63

Guachochi $19.63

Guadalupe and Calvo $19.63

Morelos $19.63

9th $19.63

Allen $19.76

Ballet $19.76

Crowned $19.76

The Tulle $19.76

Parral Hidalgo $19.76

Huejotitan $19.76

Matamoros $19.76

Rosary $19.76

Saint Francis of Gold $19.76

Santa Barbara $19.76

Zaragoza Valley $19.76

Jimenez $20.26

Lopez $20.26

Smoked $18.62

Bonaventure $18.62

Juarez $17.34

Wood $19.46

Matachi $19.46

Temosachic $19.46

Julys $19.33

Meochi $19.33

Willow $19.33

Gomez Farias $19.72

Ignacio Zaragoza $19.72

Namiquipa $19.72

Coyame del Sotol $18.04

Guadeloupe $18.04

Manuel Benavides $18.04

Ojinaga $18.04

Praxedis G. Guerrero $18.04

