How much road tax will you pay on your electric car? We briefly looked into what the new MRB rates for electric cars are.

For years, our dear government has been working to ensure that we all buy cleaner cars. That is basically a very noble goal, of course. Various cabinets (under Rutte, of course) have tried to make something of it. Ultimately, every plan has room for improvement and there are always dire situations that our ‘government’ has caused.

At the moment, the electric car is getting hot. Intuitively, we seem to be at a kind of tipping point where we understand that there are simply better alternatives compared to a petrol engine or a diesel.

The charging times of EVs are improving all the time, you can go further on a battery, there is more supply than ever and the prices are becoming a little more interesting.

Motor vehicle tax exemption for EVs will expire

But will the EV get a final push? Well, not if it’s up to the government. As is known, electric cars are exempt from motor vehicle tax (popularly called road tax). This is a way to make an electric car a bit more interesting. A petrol car costs 75 euros a month and an equivalent diesel costs even double that.

In 2026, the MRB exemption will expire and the Bovag has in mind that there is no weight compensation. Sure, you can see that coming, but the problem is that the rate is identical to that of petrol cars. That would be a huge step backwards. Electric cars have a battery and they are very heavy (we will come back to that in a moment). Somehow we expected that the government would introduce some kind of half-rate or three-quarter rate. This way you still have taxes, but gradually.

MRB rates for electric cars

Anyway, we did some math for a while. Because how much would you pay in motor vehicle tax for your electric car? Yes, the same as a petrol car of the same weight.

But because the EVs are a bit heavier than a comparable car with an explosive engine, they quickly add up to substantial amounts. In this case we opted for random models, so not so much the heaviest in the range.

Model (+version) Weight MRB Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro 2,135 kg €125 BMW iX xDrive50 2,510 kg €147 Cupra Born 170 kW Adrenaline 1,738 kg €93 Dacia Spring 65 Adrenaline 935 kg €28 Fiat 500e 42 kWh Urban 1,265 kg €60 Ford Mustang Mach-e 75 kW Premium 1,963 kg €117 Honda e:Ny1 Elegance 1,630 kg €253 Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4 kWh Connect 1,910 kg €109 Hyundai Kona 65.4 kW Connect 1,690 kg €93 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 2,133 kg €125 Kia EV9 Launch Edition 2,401 kg €150 Lotus Eletre R 2,700 kg €174 Mazda MX-30 145 Exclusive 1,620 kg €85 Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ Long Range 2,255 kg €142 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4Matic 2,710 kg €174 MG 4 Long Range Luxury 1,675 kg €93 Nissan Leaf e+ 1,605 kg €85 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 1,910 kg €109 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2,055 kg €125 Renault Mégane E-Tech 60 220 hp Optimum 1,611 kg €85 Skoda Enyaq iV 80 kW Business Edition Plus 1,975 kg €117 Smart #1 Premium 1,788 kg €101 Tesla Model 3 SR 1,765 kg €101 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 1,965 kg €117 Volkswagen ID5 GTX 2,142 kg €125 Volkswagen ID Buzz Pro 2,357 kg €150 Volvo EX90 Twin Engine Ultra 2,718 kg €174

MRB rates for electric cars compared to normal cars

But perhaps even more juicy is what the situation is with the cars where there are electric variants as well as petrol versions. Then you can see that electric cars will, without exception, become more expensive than the combustion engine car on which they are based.

Model (electric) MRB Model (ICE) MRB BMW 430i Gran Coupé (1,620 kg) €85 i4 eDrive35 (2,050 kg) €117 Citroën C4 €60 ë-C4 X 50 kWh (1,559 kg) €85 Hyundai Kona 1.6 GDI HEV (1,410 kg) €60 Kona Electric 48 kW (1,585 kg) €85 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4Matic (1,630 kg) €85 EQB 300 4Matic (2,100 kg) €125 Opel Astra 1.2T 130 hp (1,271 kg) €60 Astra Electric (1,636kg) €85 Peugeot 208 Allure 100 hp (1,195 kg) €56 Peugeot e-208 (1,430 kg) €69 Toyota Proace City Verso Turbo 130 hp (1,365 kg) €69 Proace Electric 50 kWh (1,565 kg) €85 Volvo XC40 (1,602 kg) €85 XC40 Recharge (1,940 kg) €109

Naturally, we hope that a shrewd prospective minister with clever intentions will not be reading along, but this ‘problem’ can easily be solved. Double the MRB for petrol cars and diesels and the old status quo is restored. Since we have to drive anyway, everyone will pay anyway. And the government gets its income back.

This article These will be the new MRB rates for electric cars first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MRB #rates #electric #cars