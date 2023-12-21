He Colombian cycling has a new team, which will integrate the batch of participants in the main competitions of 2024, this time, with the idea of ​​being a Continental group.

Nu Colombia, subsidiary of Nubank in the country, announces that starting with the 2024 season it will be the official sponsor of the Nu Colombia professional cycling team, in the elite and sub 23 categories in the men's branch.

The leaders

The team will be part of the continental category of the UCI (International Cycling Union) with the aim of participating in national and international competitions.

The start will be in National Road Championships that are scheduled in January and later on Colombia Tour in February.

The squad is made up of 17 cyclists led by Sergio Luis Henaorider with extensive experience at an international level, being part of the European team for more than ten years, in several top category teams, participating in the main races in the world such as Tour de France and Giro d'Italiaamong other titles, champion of the Paris-Nice, in addition to being a double national road champion in our country.

It will accompany him, likewise, Rodrigo Contrerasone of the best time trialists in Colombia, multiple champion in this specialty, nationally and internationally.

Contreras was also part of the European team for four years, where he participated in different competitions that are part of the UCI calendar.

Raul Mesa It will be the technician. He is the coach with the greatest number of titles in the Return to Colombia and of Classic RCN, in addition to adding several international titles to his resume; Raúl will transfer all of his experience to this group that aims to carry the Nu colors on national and international roads.

