I’m sure we all wanted to play Horizon Forbidden West at the end of this year, but unfortunately, it was delayed by its developers until February 2022. We have no doubt that Guerrilla Games will do a great job with the game, and if you are thinking of purchasing the version of Playstation 5, so here we explain everything you can expect from it on a technical level.

Through a new PlayStation post, we were made aware that Horizon Forbidden West, like all titles first-party from Sony, will make use of all the functionalities of both the PS5 as from DualSense.

To begin with, it was explained that thanks to the console’s SSD, in-game loading times will be practically non-existent, thus allowing an extremely fluid experience with very few interruptions. Similarly, there will be different visual options that will allow the game to run in 4K at 30FPS or 60FPS in dynamic 4K.

The DualSense will also play an important role in the gaming experience, as Horizon Forbbiden West You’ll take advantage of the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the control. Of course, 3D audio will not be left aside and you will be able to clearly hear all the sounds of the environment.

Horizon Forbidden West will come to PS5 and PS4 the February 18, 2022.

Via: PlayStation