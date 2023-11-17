The 72nd edition of Miss Universe will take place this Saturday, November 18. Many people around the world hope that their country’s representative takes the crown. In this edition, several participants from South America are among the favorites to win the beauty contest. Even artificial intelligence asserted that two countries in the region will reach the final.

Next, we tell you who the finalists of Miss Universe 2023 would be, according to the AI and what is the profile of the aforementioned participants who will compete for victory at the Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda stadium.

Who will be the five finalists of Miss Universe 2023?

The Semana de Colombia media asked the artificial intelligence who the five finalists of Miss Universe 2023 would be. In response, the AI ​​asserted that the crown of the beauty pageant will be disputed, in the final stage, by the representatives of Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica and Thailand.

Miss Universe 2023: who is Natasha Vargas, representative of Panama?

Natasha Vargas won the Miss Panama 2023. He studied Journalism at the Latin University of Panama. She is 26 years old and is a native of Las Tablas, which is located in the Panamanian province of Los Santos.

Natasha Vargas will seek to be crowned Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Natasha Vargas

Miss Universe 2023: who is Camila Avella, representative of Colombia?

María Avella represents Colombia in Miss Universe 2023. She is a renowned presenter and model. She is the first natural beauty queen from Casanare to represent the South American country in the aforementioned international pageant.

Camila Avella represents Colombia at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023: who is Diana Silva, representative of Venezuela?

Diana Silva is a Venezuelan model, environmental activist and cabin crew. Before representing her country at Miss Universe 2023, she obtained several beauty titles, such as Miss Tourism Venezuela or Miss City Tourism World 2021.

Diana Silva is one of the favorites to win Miss Universe 2023, according to the AI. Photo: EFE

Miss Universe 2023: who is Lisbeth Valverde, representative of Costa Rica?

The representative of Costa Rica, Lisbeth Valverde, was born in San Ramón, in 1995. She is an educator and model. Like Miss Venezuela, she has competed in other international beauty pageants. Likewise, Valverde Brenes has a foundation called Manos Unidas Costa Rica, with which she provides different social supports.

Lisbeth Valverde is a prominent model born in Costa Rica. Photo: EFE

Miss Universe 2023: who is Anntonia Porsild, representative of Thailand?

Model and beauty queen, Antonio Porsild He is 27 years old. In 2019, she won the Miss Supranational Thailand. She is also an activist for the economic empowerment of women and a renowned actress.

Anntonia Porsild is the representative of Thailand in Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Miss Universe

Who are the favorites to win Miss Universe 2023?

Unlike the AIthe popular Salvadoran media La Prensa Graphic stated that the five favorites to obtain the Miss Universe 2023 crown are the following beauty queens.

Miss Puerto Rico: Karla Guilfú Acevedo

Miss Brazil: Maria Brechane

Miss Cambodia: Sotima John

Miss Cameroon: Marie Princesse Issié

Miss Costa Rica: Lisbeth Valverde.

