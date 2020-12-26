Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps updating its users with new features. The new year is going to knock soon. In such a situation, many new features will be added to the app as well. In the beginning of the year 2021, many features are coming. Let us tell you what features WhatsApp is bringing in this new year.

Audio-video calling can also be done on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web users have been waiting for this feature for a long time. At the same time, it is now believed that soon you will be able to make audio and video calls on WhatsApp Web. According to WABetaInfo, this feature has also been launched on the WhatsApp Desktop app. It has been introduced with the beta label. It is now expected that soon this feature will be rolled out for everyone.

WhatsApp’s new terms and privacy policy will be applicable

WhatsApp users will soon have to approve the new term and privacy policy of the app. It is believed that you will not be able to use WhatsApp if you are not Agree with this Privacy Policy. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to update its terms of service on 8 February 2021. If WhatsApp users do not agree with this then they will not be able to use WhatsApp.

Paste Multiple Items

After the latest version 2.21.10.23 update of WhatsApp beta on iOS, users will be able to paste multiple images and videos on WhatsApp. Right now users can paste only one file at a time. After the new feature, users will be able to copy and paste more than one photo from the photo app on direct chat.

