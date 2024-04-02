The president of United States, Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, spoke by phone about Taiwan this Tuesday and their technological rivalry, in an attempt to maintain dialogue despite the tensions between the two superpowers.

It is the first direct conversation between the two leaders since a summit held in November in California, marked by a thaw in tone, if not in long-term rivalry between the world's two largest economies.

It has been a “sincere and profound exchange” on matters of common interest, estimated the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

It's a statement, the White House stated that the conversation focused as much on the possibilities for “cooperation” as on “differences.” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will go to China “in the coming days” and the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, “in the coming weeks” to continue the dialogue, a White House official announced.

The purpose of the dialogue was not to make “announcements”, but rather “an assessment” after the California summit, he said.

China and the United States went through a period of very strong tension in early 2023, when a Chinese balloon flew over US territory.

“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, address misperceptions and avoid unwanted conflicts. And this call is one way to do that,” explained the official, who requested anonymity.

Despite the thaw, there is no rapprochement in the communications official press releases published by both parties. Especially when it comes to Taiwan.

Biden “underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” following the recent incidents, the White House said.

In the phone call, on the contrary, Xi told Biden that Taiwan remains an “insurmountable red line” for China, according to the official Xinhua press agency. “We will not allow separatist activities or external interference supporting the 'Taiwan independence' forces to go unchecked,” he declared.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing considers part of its territory. Washington supports it militarily, but opposes any forcible change to the status quo.

Biden also expressed his “concern” about the economic and industrial support that Beijing offers to Moscow, according to the White House.

“Over time we have really seen the People's Republic of China begin to help rebuild Russia's defense industrial base,” depleted after the invasion of Ukraine, he said.

Another sensitive issue is the restrictions that Washington imposed on some technological exports. on top of China. Xi Jinping considers it an attempt to undermine his country's technological development and told his counterpart that Beijing will not “stand by” in the face of these restrictions.

He Chinese president emphasized that “the United States has launched an endless series of measures to suppress the economy, China's trade, science and technology, and the list of sanctions against Chinese companies is getting longer,” according to Xinhua.

The warning has not penetrated his interlocutor. The United States “will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine” national security, Biden told him, according to the White House.

As for TikTok, Biden reiterated that he wants ownership of the social network to change hands. “He made it clear to President Xi that this was not a ban on the app, but rather our interest in selling assets, so that the national security interests and data security of the American people can be protected,” he said. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The West is concerned about the popularity of TikTok among young people because it believes that Beijing uses this social network to spread propaganda. China denies it.

Beyond the issues of tension, China and the United States intend to continue cooperating wherever possible, according to the commitment made at the November summit.

The US official mentioned in particular cooperation in artificial intelligence and the fight against drug trafficking, as well as the desire to reestablish regular military communications.

