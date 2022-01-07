Crash safety organization Euro NCAP has made an overview of the safest cars per vehicle category. The organization tested 33 new cars last year, of which 22 achieved the highest five-star rating (ie excellent safety in the event of a crash).











The European New Car Assessment Programme, as Euro NCAP is called in full, is an independent European non-profit organization that has been publishing crash test results since 1997. Last year’s overall winner is the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS.

This flagship of the German manufacturer came out on top in the categories ‘executive car’ and ‘pure electric’. With this, the model narrowly trumps the number two, the Polestar 2.

Nissan Qashqai best compact SUV

In the ‘compact SUV’ category, the winner is the Nissan Qashqai, with excellent performance. The model was just ahead of the electric VW ID.4. The award in the ‘large SUV’ category goes to Škoda’s first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV. Silver went to the BMW iX in this category.

Renault Zoe least safe

The Toyota Yaris Cross took first place in the ‘small multipurpose’ category vehicle (MPV)’. The Škoda Fabia was the best ‘small family car’. Euro NCAP was less satisfied with the Renault Zoe. The model received zero stars (“can be sold legally but lacks essential modern safety technology”). Sister brand Dacia fared little better with the electric Dacia Spring. Click here to see how safe your car is.



