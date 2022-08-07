The ‘Pez de Abril’ (CN Portmán), was the runner-up in the 40th Copa del Rey de sailing. The boat skippered by the Murcian José María Meseguer was one of the most outstanding in this edition of the tournament, where he managed to finish second in Swan 42.

These are the results of the representatives of the Region of Murcia, as well as the sailors on other boats:

– ‘Nemox-Bnfix’ (RCRC) owned by the brothers Romero Vázquez and Juan Pablo Ramírez Santigosa, finished 8th in ORC 3, after achieving a hard-fought 5th place in Sunday’s regatta.

– ‘Trebol Queen II’ (RCR Cartagena), owned by Arturo García Pallarés, was 6th in ORC 4 on his debut in this competition, where he achieved two fourth places in Q1 and in F6.

– ‘Enewtec’ (CN La Isleta), by Francisco Miguel Giménez, was 2nd in ORC 4, very close to the winner ‘Meerblick Fun’ (RCN Palma), in which he completed a sensational participation in which he was always close to the victory.

– ‘Pez de Abril’ (CN Portmán), owned by José María Meseguer, finished second in Swan 42. For his part, ‘Nadir’ (CVP Andratx), with Juanma Barrionuevo on board, was the winner of this class.

– ‘Maverta’ (RCN Torrevieja), owned by Pedro Gil Rebollo, a member of CN Portmán, narrowly missed the podium, as he was 4th in ORC 2, a very short distance from 2nd and 3rd.

– ‘Olymp’ (RCN Palma), with Jesús Ros on board, finished 9th in the Swan 50.

– ‘Tanit IV’ (RCR Alicante), with Héctor López Piqueras in the crew, narrowly missed the podium, as he was 4th in ORC 3, 1.5 points behind 3rd.

– ‘Let it be’ (RCN Denia), with José Manuel Ruíz and Pablo Meca in the crew, was 6th in J70

– ‘Fandango 300’ (MSS Pedro), with Antonio Navas ‘Piru’, finished 5th in ORC 2.