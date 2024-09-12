Anime is our bread and butter, and the 2024 summer season was full of interesting twists. While we didn’t have a memorable shojo this time around, the titles still allowed us to feel the love through the different scenarios, there was no shortage of laughter and blood in the middle of quick battles either. Below I’ll tell you about the most valuable series that are about to end now that autumn is almost upon us.

Let’s remember that anime presents us with animated stories, so let’s try to appreciate both things – both the narrative scripts and the designs. Among the millions of knots that exist in our favorite series, there are only a few that allow us to keep faith in the (re)writing of stories. Come on, then, there is nothing new under the light of the sun, the spark is in the mangakas’ nuances! It’s not that Gimai Seikatsu or Oshi no Ko They may not be good, but what did they bring to us or how did they change the way you see the world? If they did in some way, they may be especially valuable to you.

However, there are anime that, due to context or small hints, managed to make a difference and these are the ones I show you below.

The best anime of summer 2024

Makeine: Too Many Loosing Heroines!

Makeine It is one of the most beloved anime of the summer season, and while it is a theme that will make us laugh a lot, it will also allow us to follow the development of characters that, in reality, we tend to embody more. The girls in the story are the “rejected” of the summer and it seems to me that we tend to be more often like them than like the others, I mean the characters who are victorious in the romance.

Makeine It is not limited to the sound of laughter in the summer 2024 anime, rather it is something bittersweet, and it teaches us that a broken heart helps us grow since sorrows in company can be better endured.

A romantic bitterness can strengthen the other bonds we have and also allow us to appreciate the little things in life. The cast of Makeine It is made up of “rejected” girls whose broken hearts are better outlined with the passage of time. One of the most sparkling installments!

My Wife Has No Emotion

DISCLAIMER: Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission?

Previously, I mentioned that this summer anime series has great details that should not go unnoticed, however, the fact that a man buys an android to possess her in every sense, can also bring us various more “positive” reflections. One of them could be, in my opinion, that, up to this point, we all continue to wonder about what true love is, how it is managed, how it is maintained and how it lasts and perhaps My Wife Has No Emotion It came so that we could reconsider how we socialize the concept.

I know your friends and partner haven’t been androids—not yet—but what kind of bonds do you have? How do you treat others? Several questions can be pondered after a few episodes of this summer series. How much do you have in common with Mina and Takuma? Can we change it, should we, are you willing to? Give the series a rewatch and let’s see what you think…

Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

If you remember Chitanda Eru’s explosive and adorable eyes and Hotaro Oreki’s impressiveness and nervousness, you can’t miss it. Shoshimin, from the same mangaka. Relationships and people often have unexpected growth and the questions we usually ask ourselves daily regarding how we develop and what we expect from ourselves are particular; and perhaps this series will renew your need to ask yourself questions to continue growing in your intimacy, but without feeling completely strange.

The couple of Shoshimin It is adorable and allows us to see the protagonists as individuals who recognize themselves and also support each other.

Knowing oneself through relationships is complex, but it is also one of the few ways we have to understand our true nature. Now, another detail, Shoshimin It’s slow and a bit “quite Japanese”I mean, in particular issues that are noticeable from the beginning, for example: the type of characters we see.

So it’s a very special installment that will leave you thinking about many mysteries – from understanding the protagonists and their personalities, to the things around them, how they understand and develop in their environments.

Shoshimin It arrived in the summer as a nice gesture of the year.

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Senpai is an Otokonoko It is a story with little development and quite easy to follow.however, is also profound, allowing us to see the growth of characters who have always cared about the well-being of the people around them and put themselves aside.

In addition to questions of self-love, the focus is also on the essence of the desires and questions of each of the protagonists, about their sexuality and the type of relationships they want to manage. The young teenagers learn what love is, and that just because each person feels it differently doesn’t mean it doesn’t stop being love.

Senpai is an Otokonoko It’s a simple summer story from 2024, but it’s still wonderful.

Special content is here: Senpai is an Otokonoko is an example that anime has no prejudices.

My Dear Friend Nokotan

This comedy series came to copy the most interesting scenes in the world of anime and in several aspects it was a walking meme online.There was also a lot of chaos with the subtitle issues, however, the girl with huge horns managed to take the narrative to another level.

Definitely one of those anime full of references to the otaku world and even to things from reality, so you won’t be short of laughs. Perfect for summer!

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction has its own article here, it started in the spring season of 2024 and continues in summer of 2024, it is a story coming of age and slice of life set in an apocalyptic world in which humans have not fully understood what it means to live.

A pair of protagonists will exist in a world that is falling apart, and will face issues such as duel —due to the death of a very close loved one— until Romance to be discovered —in the different considerations of the sexualities and the relevance and freedom that are given when making choices—, the bullying and the considerations of the good and evil, among many other nuanced things that young people face in today’s societies, even if we don’t live with aliens.

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction it’s a real beauty.

We recommend: These are the most anticipated anime for summer 2024

Any other good summer anime?

Well, it depends on your aesthetic tastes, your life experience, and your journey of existing in the otaku world, so of course, it’s not that some titles are bad as such. In relation to that, I consider Twilight Out of Focus to be quite hot and full of sexuality (not eroticism), the characters are beautiful and if you like fast and quite cliché things with excellent backgrounds and outlined backs, this is your title!

Source: Tezuka Productions

On the other hand, if you are interested in the aesthetic issue again, you should take a look at a rather contemplative series: Gimai Seikatsu. In this summer of 2024 we also had the beautiful slice of life: Red Cat Ramen and even a new installment of Monogatari Series. If you wanted chewy colors and adventures that were both fun and sensual, well, Mayonaka Punch would be your choice. must And if you like Sci-Fi, the second part of Nier: Automata It is exemplary, however, it is something we already knew about – and it started in winter. Also, if you are a fan of True Beauty, this season saw the arrival of the Korean animation that is available on Crunchyroll.

Of course, when it comes to shonen, The Elusive Samurai is no slouch and has given us a new lease on life in the classic genre, especially after the departure of all of Shuēisha’s darker shonen. Do you agree with our selection of anime for summer 2024? Tell us which title you think we missed.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.