After a thorough analysis of the figures, we have the most viewed spots of 2022 for you!

We are now in the period when it may be a bit late to wish, but it is still possible. That is why an ‘end-of-year list’ should also be possible. We had already covered the most special spots of 2022, but we also dived into the numbers. Based on that, we now have a list of the most viewed spots of the year of the Lord 2022.

And no, this is not double, because it has become a completely different list. There are also a number of spots that we did not immediately expect, but that makes it interesting. We’ll go through the top 15 with you!

1. BMW M4 F82 Coupe

Spotter: @Row1

The most viewed spot of the year (with almost 50,000 views) was not a very expensive hypercar, but ‘just’ a BMW M4 of the previous generation. The popularity of this spot has of course everything to do with the sign. As a joke, the owner had parked the car in the center of Eindhoven with a sign saying ‘for sale due to high petrol price’. This not only generated the desired attention in 040, but also on Autoblog Spots.

2. Tesla Model S Shooting Brake

Spotter: @aircooled

Number two is indeed a rare car. In fact, there is only one of this Tesla Model S Shooting Brake. It is a homegrown product, designed by Niels van Roij. This unique Tesla has not gone abroad, but simply drives around on Dutch roads.

3. Lamborghini Centennial

Spotter: @hulaucarphotography

The well-known Lamborghini Centenario is perhaps the most striking car with a Dutch registration. It is therefore not surprising that this spot from Oisterwijk could count on many views. The striking new wrap will undoubtedly also have contributed to this.

4.Ferrari SF90 Assetto Fiorano

Spotter: @lfcarphotos

This Ferrari SF90 was not the first to be spotted in the Netherlands, but this spot still managed to attract attention. Perhaps it was the striping, which is part of the Assetto Fiorano package. Or the beautiful pictures of @lfcarphotos, that is also possible.

5. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Spotter: @rickyt

Last year, one Dutchman had registered an Aston Martin Valkyrie and coincidentally @rickyt saw how it was delivered in Rotterdam. Even though the Valkyrie was in a closed trailer, we can still speak of a top spot. With a price tag of €3.2 million, this Valkyrie was number four in our list of the most expensive cars of 2022.

6.Porsche 918 Spyder & McLaren P1

Spotter: @mierenneuker

Speaking of top spots: what is the chance that you will randomly encounter a Porsche 918 Spyder and a McLaren P1 in the Netherlands? It happened to @mierenneuker, who came across this very spectacular duo at a gas station.

7. Mercedes Maybach S 680

Spotter: @leroybreugel

The new Maybach S 680 is the last of the Mohicans, because this is the only one Mercedes which still has a V12. This copy was the first with a Dutch registration, with a price tag of €359,000. @leroybreugel managed to spot this über-S in the craziest city in Brabant, Eindhoven.

8. Volkswagen Golf R with 1,000 hp

Spotter: @aircooled2

A Golf R with 1,000 hp is apparently something that is regularly searched for, because many people found this spot via Google. It is of course not a real spot, because this car was at 100% Tuning in Ahoy. That 1,000 horsepower does not come from a four-cylinder, by the way. This Golf has the five-cylinder of the RS3 under the hood.

9.Ferrari Enzo

Spotter: @aircooled4

It is no surprise that we see this spot in the most viewed spots. After all, a crashed Enzo can be called sensational. Fortunately it was only material damage, but it is still painful to see. Especially when you consider that there are only six on Dutch license plates.

10. Mercedes Maybach S 580

Spotter: @aircooled5

The Maybach S-class apparently was popular in 2022, because we see this car twice in the top 10. This copy ‘only’ has the V8, but steals the show with its steering rear wheels. Not a superfluous luxury at all with a car of 5.47 meters long.

11. Tesla Model 3 with exhausts

Spotter: @aircooled2

Of a Tesla Model 3 no one is surprised anymore, but if you hang exhausts under it you suddenly find yourself in the best viewed spots of 2022. You can’t really say much about it, because there are so many cars with fake exhausts these days. Although it is very out of place on an EV.

12. BMW M5 CS

Spotter: @aircooled6

Thick BMWs usually do well here on Autoblog, even without a sign ‘for sale due to high petrol price’. The M5 CS is one of the thickest BMWs of the moment. Also one of the most expensive, because this copy cost more than € 227,000.

13.Peugeot 301

Spotter: @aircooled7

Many people would not give this car a second look, but this is certainly something special. This is a Peugeot 301, sold only in Asia and Eastern Europe. In the Netherlands this is therefore a real rarity. @aircooled7 noticed that too, so he took the trouble to take these photos.

14.BMW M760Le

Spotter: @leroybreugel

BMW knows how to loosen tongues with their designs. This was proven by the many reactions to this spot. This white M760Le was the first copy that was spotted on Dutch soil. The color does not make the design any less controversial. As a result, the huge grille and split headlights only stand out more.

15. Alpina D5 S Touring

Spotter: @aircooled9

Buying a diesel of € 181,000 in 2022, you just have to dare. Fair is fair: such an Alpina D5 S Touring is just a wonderful box. There are probably few cars that are a better all-rounder. If you have enough money to cover the depreciation, why not?

Did you spot something remarkable yourself? We’d love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots!

This article These were the most viewed spots of 2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#viewed #spots