The G20 summit culminated in Bali, which experienced tense moments due to the explosion of a missile in Poland when the leaders met, but ended with the adoption of a communiqué that condemned the war in Ukraine. We recounted the summit that left Zelenski’s 10 conditions to start peace talks with Russia, the détente between China and the United States, the absence of Putin, even Xi Jinping’s call to attention to Trudeau.

This Wednesday the G20 summit ended, which brought together the leaders of the world’s richest countries in Indonesia, amid the tension generated by the war in Ukraine.

During this edition of the summit, it was mainly expected to discuss the rigid relationship between the United States and China, with the presence of their two presidents, as well as the search for solutions to end the war in Ukraine.

The summit experienced an unprecedented moment, when the gathered world leaders received the news about the fall of a missile in Poland, which left two dead and the threat of escalating the conflict globally.

The tension quickly dispersed after NATO director general Jens Stoltenberg assured from Brussels that the attack would be an accident by Ukrainian forces and not a Russian attack.

In this way, the leaders ended in an atmosphere of cooperation with the adoption of a joint communiqué, which includes the condemnation by the majority of the countries of the war in Ukraine, in addition to showing their concern about its serious impact on the economy. of the world.

“It is the first joint declaration that has been made since February 2022,” said Joko Widodo, president of the host country.

Widodo added that it was very difficult to reach a unanimous agreement. Although they all agreed that it is about “immense human suffering”, they could not reach a common point of who is to blame for the conflict.

The summit, which has been held every four years since 1999, usually ends with a joint photo of the attending leaders, however, this year it was not held as the Russian Foreign Minister attended on behalf of his country.

The summit, which has been held every four years since 1999, usually ends with a joint photo of the attending leaders, however, this year it was not held as the Russian Foreign Minister attended on behalf of his country.

Zelensky’s 10 conditions for establishing a dialogue with Russia

Despite the fact that Ukraine does not belong to the G20 group, President Volodímir Zelenski was one of the first to intervene from kyiv at the summit via videoconference, to request cooperation to end the conflict in his country.

During his speech at what he called the G19 summit, after excluding Russia, Zelenski proposed 10 conditions to end the war, such as dealing with issues of radiological, nuclear, food, and energy safety; release prisoners and deportees from both sides; implement the UN Charter; the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities; among other.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a virtual session during the G20 Leaders Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on November 16, 2022. REUTERS – WILLY KURNIAWAN

The Ukrainian president told Russia that if “it wants to end this war, let it prove it with facts.” He added that he will not allow Russian troops to “take a breather” and that his forces will continue to defend the country.

Zelenski took the opportunity to criticize the International Red Cross for its role during the conflict, which is almost nine months old.

He claimed that the organization has not responded to his calls to gain access to the prison camps for Ukrainian captives, political prisoners and the “release of children and adults deported to Russia.”

Putin did not attend the summit and his representative left early

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the summit of which his country is a part and on his behalf sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who during his speech on Tuesday accused the West of waging a war against Russia.

Lavrov also said that neocolonialism is to blame for the economic problems and food crisis that the world is going through and not Russia. After his intervention, the minister left the summit before its closing day.

After his return to Russia, Lavrov said that his country does not refuse to negotiate, accused Ukraine of delaying a possible peace process and denied that the United States is preparing negotiations between the two parties.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 15, 2022. © Bay Ismoyo, AP

He added that it is “unacceptable” to think of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine as part of Zelensky’s demands during the summit.

To which a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quickly replied that “Russia is not in a position to dictate its terms.”

The long-awaited meeting of China and the United States

After weeks of escalating tensions between the two countries, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and the American, Joe Biden, greeted each other warmly after their arrival in Bali on November 14.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2020, who said “there is no need for a new Cold War.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden shake hands on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. AP – Alex Brandon

Biden was referring to the differences of years that have intensified generated by issues such as North Korea, Taiwan, a trade war, human rights, among others.

During his speech, Xi Jumping called on the United States to “honor its promise” not to support the independence of Taiwan, an island that China claims as its territory.

Xi Jinping’s hardened position on Putin’s actions

The Chinese president called for “the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be respected” and lashed out against the weaponization of food and energy, referring to the grain export crisis and Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian power grid.

These statements were made in the meeting he had with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who made it known through a post on Twitter:

President Xi Jinping and I call for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The consequences of this conflict stretch beyond Europe’s frontiers, and it is through close coordination between France and China that they will be overcome. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 15, 2022



This is the first time since the conflict began in February that Xi Jinping has made such direct criticism of his ally Putin, although he has reaffirmed his opposition to the application of sanctions by the West to Russia.

Xi Jinping took the opportunity to request that the world’s major economies stop raising their interest rates as a measure to stop inflation.

Xi Jinping got upset with Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire for Xi Jinping after accusing him of allegedly leaking the two leaders’ closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The images of the discontent were published on Canadian broadcasters and show the leaders of Canada and China conversing during their meeting.

In the video, a translator for Xi can be heard telling Trudeau that “everything we discussed was leaked to the newspapers, that’s not appropriate.”

This came after Trudeau referred to reports raising “serious concerns” about China’s alleged intervention in the Canadian elections.

Relations between China and Canada have been very tense since 2018, when the Chinese executive of Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, was detained and the arrest of two Canadians on spying charges by Beijing.

More support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticized Russia for its military actions in Ukraine and called for the immediate withdrawal of troops from his neighboring country.

In addition, Sunak announced the construction of a new naval fleet by his country to send to Ukraine and the increase in economic aid.

For her part, the newly inaugurated Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, raised the need to “promote” different initiatives to put an end to the conflict, in addition to ensuring that she will continue working with the leaders of the European Union to mediate in the conflict.

