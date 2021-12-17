The Uptodown app store provides a report of the most popular applications in recent months.

There were few surprises this year on mobile phones. According to the independent app store Uptodown, PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and Fortnite rose as the most popular video games in terms of download levels this year, specifically from January 1 to December 1.

The Spanish bazaar provides this data in its annual report on Android game downloads after comparing the operational data from its 130 million active users around the world, accessing the more than 3.8 million Apps in its catalog. In this sense, for this analysis more than 2,500 million downloads were evaluated.

As in other market reports, battle-royale is still shown as the fashionable genre among Android users, and this trend has been going on for several years now. It especially achieves this thanks to the leadership of PUBG Mobile with up to six different versions depending on where in the world we connect and the requirement in terms of technical specifications of the terminal with which it is played.

According to Uptodown, its success gives us an example of how important it is optimize video games for low-mid-range mobiles, more with markets in constant growth of the sector such as India, which we mentioned a few days ago.

Uptodown is an international platform for the digital distribution of applications specialized in Android that works as an alternative service to the official app Store, so your data does not have to coincide with those of Google.

Speaking of PUBG, recently the move to free-to-play of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PC and consoles was also in the news, thus seeking to expand its success.

More about: PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire and Mobile Games.