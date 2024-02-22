America's most community-based cultural event, the Super Bowl, featured a popular team from Kansas City, Missouri, applauded by a pop star who is dating the tight end. After the Chiefs' victory, she kissed him under a shower of confetti. Three days later, On February 14, the city held a massive parade in which shots were fired, scattering terrified fans wearing soccer jerseys, claiming the life of one woman and injuring 22 others.

Super Bowl. Parade. Shooting. Is there a more American story than that?

The shooting was not directly related to football, any more than a shooting at a mall is related to shopping. But every such shooting feels like a crime against American culture. Settings have included schools, universities, theaters, churches and synagogues, grocery stores, and concerts. No sector of public life feels out of danger. No shooting seems a surprise, except to those who experience it.

This was the culmination of the global sporting event where all things American are celebrated. The Chiefs players were nearby. One of them, offensive lineman Trey Smith, described being in a closet, trying to calm a small child.

“We are losing the ability to be in community with each other,” said Jason Kander, former Missouri Democratic Secretary of State and supporter of stricter gun laws. “And when we can't gather and celebrate safely, it will only exacerbate the problem.”

It was Valentine's Day. It was also the 45th day of 2024, and by that night there had been 49 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Joe Posnanski spent 15 years as a columnist for the Kansas City Star newspaper. He knows the competing perspectives imposed on sports. Some want matches to be an escape from the harsh realities of life. Others see sport as a reflection of what the country is going through.

“The reality is we could try to stay in the sports world and try to make it a kind of beacon that can bring us together,” Posnanski said. “But inevitably something happens and that wall collapses.”

An estimated 123 million Americans tuned in to the Super Bowl, whether to cheer on a team, watch the commercials or catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, the global music icon and girlfriend of Travis Kelce, the star Kansas tight end. City. Police estimated that one million people attended the parade to cheer the Chiefs. Schools had been canceled for the occasion. About 850 police officers were spread throughout the center.

The Kansas City Star called it “the biggest celebration in Kansas City history.” There were speeches, music, cheers. Then another American ritual: people fleeing a danger they can't identify.

“We're all starting to become members of this club that no one wants to be a part of,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was at the parade with his wife and mother.

Elizabeth Galvan, 43, also known as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed and 22 other people, ages 8 to 47, were injured. Two teenagers and two adults were arrested.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, wrote on the social platform X. It would have been strange if he had not said anything. It would have been news if he had said more. The National Football League issued a statement saying “we are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting.” Others in football, like Chiefs player Justin Reid, pleaded for “real solutions.”

Beyond the tragedy, what worries Kander is what the shooting means for Kansas City. He was bursting with pride, he said, about the Chiefs and the news that they would host soccer World Cup matches in 2026.

“Kansas City has felt like the center of the universe, and that's not something people here, including me, have ever come close to experiencing,” he said. The parade wasn't just about a football game. It was a culmination, a civic statement. And then, the scene of another tragic shooting.

That night, the scene looked like a parking lot after a game, covered in trash. But it also looked different. There were abandoned clothes, lawn chairs and strollers. There was police tape. And there were little pieces of colored paper, the confetti that rained down on the people there to celebrate the good things of the last few days.

By: JOHN BRANCH