Vatican City – Pope emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his secretary said Sunday, citing a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours.

Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict settled after retiring in 2013, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words around 3 a.m. Saturday. The retired Pope died later that morning.

“Benedict XVI, with a weak voice but in a very different way, said in Italian: ‘Lord, I love you,'” Gaenswein told official Vatican media, adding that it happened when the aides caring for Benedict were changing positions. turn.

“I was not there at the time, but the nurse told us about it shortly after,” the archbishop said. “They were the last understandable words of him, because afterward he could no longer express himself.”

Gaenswein did not identify the nurse who shared the information.

Earlier, the Vatican said Pope Francis went to pay his respects immediately after Gaenswein called to inform him of Benedict’s death shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis stayed at the Benedict XVI monastery for quite some time before returning to his residence at a hotel opposite the Vatican Gardens.

During New Year’s Day remarks on Sunday, Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven and expressed appreciation for Benedict’s lifetime of service to the church.

Francis briefly stepped away from his homily reading during a morning Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica to pray aloud for Benedict.

“Today we entrust to our Blessed Mother our beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, to accompany him on his way from this world to God,” he said.

The basilica will house Benedict’s coffin for three days starting on Monday.

Rome Prefect Bruno Frattasi, an Interior Ministry official, told Italian state television that “no less than 25,000, 30,000” mourners were expected to pass the coffin on Monday.

Pope Francis remembered Benedict XVI later on Sunday. Photo: AP

On Sunday, Benedict’s body lay on a burgundy coffin in the chapel of the monastery where he had lived in retirement for nearly a decade. He was dressed in a mitre, a bishop’s headdress, and a red cloak-like garment.

A rosary was placed in her hand. Behind him, visible in photos released by the Vatican, were the chapel’s altar and a decorated Christmas tree.

Francis remembered Benedict XVI later on Sunday as he addressed thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. He told the crowd that “in these hours, we invoke his intercession, in particular for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who, yesterday morning, left this world.”

“Let us all unite together, with one heart and one soul, to give thanks to God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church,” Francis said, speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace to pilgrims and tourists. below.

The square will be the setting for the funeral of Benedict XVI presided over by Francis on Thursday morning. The service will be simple, the Vatican has said, in accordance with Benedict’s wishes. Before being elected pope in 2005, Benedict XVI was a German cardinal who served as guardian of the Church’s doctrinal orthodoxy.

In recent years, Francis has praised Benedict XVI’s astonishing decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and made it clear that he would consider such a step as an option for himself.

Hobbled by knee pain, Francis, 86, arrived at the basilica in a wheelchair on Sunday and took his place in a chair for the mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican’s secretary of state.

Francis, who has repeatedly criticized the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war and spend the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.

“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said in his homily.

Addressing the faithful in St. Peter’s Square, the pope cited the “intolerable” war in Ukraine, which began more than 10 months ago, and conflicts in other parts of the world.

However, Francis said, “let us not lose hope” that peace will prevail.