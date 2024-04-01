The London team will open the month of April with an English football classic against a great team that is also not going through its best moment: Manchester United. The Red Devils are having a better campaign than Chelsea, but they are still very far from the level expected of them.
Their goal is to qualify for European competitions and to achieve this they cannot afford a puncture, as there is great competition.
Below we leave you with the latest confrontations between these two greats of English football.
In the round of 16 of the EFL Cup, Chelsea and Manchester United faced each other in a match that would start with United winning with a goal from Rashford, Batshuayi would tie but finally with another goal from Rashford, it would be United who came out on top.
With goals from Martial and Harry Maguire, Manchester United overcame Chelsea on matchday 26 of the English league competition
In the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Mancehster United and Chelsea met in a match that Chelsea would comfortably win thanks to goals from Giroud, Mason Mount and Maguire's own goal. Bruno Fernandes scored for United.
On the sixth day of the championship, Manchester Unted and Chelsea were going to face each other in a match that would not have a great show, it would end with a goalless draw.
As in the first leg of that same edition of the Premier League, this match on matchday 26 ended with a goalless draw in which no one was able to break the initial equality.
At Stamfrod Bridge they tied 1-1 on matchday 13 of the English league championship with a goal from Jadon Sancho for the Manchester team and Jorginho for the London team.
Draw between these two teams on matchday 37 of the Premier League that faced Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford. The scorers were Marcos Alonso for the blue team and Cristiano Ronaldo for the locals
A new tie at one in the Premier League between Chelsea and Manchester United, the red team tied the game through Casemiro after Jorginho broke the tie on the scoreboard with a shot from 11 meters.
It is the largest result of the last 10 confrontations between these two greats of English football. The scorers for Manchester United were Casemiro, Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford, for Chelsea Joao Félix scored.
The last time they met, the match ended with a favorable victory for the Old Trafford team, who beat their rival by two goals to one thanks to Scott Mctominay's double.
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United – Chelsea
|
2-1
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United – Chelsea
|
4-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Manchester United
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United – Chelsea
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Manchester United
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Manchester United
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United – Chelsea
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United – Chelsea
|
1-3
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea – Manchester United
|
0-2
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea – Manchester United
|
1-2
|
EFL Cup
