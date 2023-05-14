Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

Colours, shapes, figures – the outfit designers of the ESC participants come up with new exciting ideas year after year. Also in Liverpool there were once again crazy sights.

1/10 Luke Black (Serbia) got the audience thinking early in the evening. As the fifth act at ESC 2023 in Liverpool, the 30-year-old made a name for himself primarily because of his bizarre and gloomy performance. © Jessica Gow/Imago

2 / 10 Especially the outfits of his background dancers caught the eye. © Jessica Gow/Imago

3/10 With a touch of pink and a strong soul voice, Gustaph (Belgium) heated up the Liverpool crowd. His pop song “Because Of You” wasn’t just for the ears. © Sanjin Strukic/Imago

4/10 When the title favorite Käärijä came on stage in Liverpool with “Cha cha cha”, it got loud. And wild. And colourful. Finland’s bizarre appearance is probably the most memorable of the 2023 ESC evening. © Vesa Moilanen / Imago

5/10 “The green frog and his pink ballerinas” – this is how ESC legend Peter Urban described Käärijä, who performed for Finland with “Cha cha cha” and made the stage in Liverpool tremble. © Vesa Moilanen/Imago

6 / 10 In 2012, Pasha Parfeny took part in the ESC. Eleven years later he upped the ante with his appearance in Liverpool – and wrapped himself in eye-catching robes. Even more striking: the hairstyles of his dancers and his masked flutist. © Jessica Gow/Imago

7/10 The appearance of the Croatian participants “Let 3” was also striking – to put it mildly. Colorful suits and dresses, mustaches and hats. © Sanjin Strukic/Imago

8/10 Still bizarre in the total view: the message of the performance, which is something between a drag queen and an absurd military parade, is serious: dictators are funny characters. An anti-war song. © Sanjin Strukic/Imago

9/10 Pure goosebumps: The band “Tvorchi” entered the race for defending champion Ukraine and enchanted the home game abroad with singing, choreography and lights. © Sanjin Strukic/Imago

10/10 And of course not to forget: Lord of the Last. When it comes to eye-catching outfits, the German representative is in no way inferior to the Finnish ESC favorite. © Sanjin Strukic/Imago

Wild performances and extraordinary outfits are nothing unusual at the Eurovision Song Contest. The more bizarre, the more normal the credo seems. Here is a small best-of compilation of this year’s wardrobe highlights.