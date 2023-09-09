We put the best holiday spots of this summer in the spotlight.

Too bad but unfortunately: the summer holidays have now come to an end in all regions. Everyone got back to work with fresh courage (or reluctance). To stay in the holiday spirit for a while, we have made an overview of the coolest holiday spots this summer. That’s what we promised.

We also promised that we would raffle three exclusive Autoblog beach towels. We have therefore selected three random winners from all uploaders who have uploaded a holiday spot with the hashtag ‘vakantiespot2023’. But we’ll get to that at the end of this article. We’re going to look at holiday snaps first.

Renault Clio V6

We start with an atmospheric French scene. @dutchdriftking came across this rare Clio V6 (a Phase I to be precise) in a small village in the French Alps. This gives the owner a very nice toy to enjoy on the mountain roads in the area.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

@Diederik888 was in Velden am Wörthersee, Austria this summer. We know that place of course from the annual Volkswagen party, which was canceled this year. Nevertheless, Diederik still found a nice VAG product: the brand new Huracán Tecnica. This one was in good company, because we also see a 570S Spider and a 992 Targa in the photos.

Jensen 541R

@jeppie2303 really came across something very special during his holiday in Italy. Near Lake Garda he spotted a car that few people will recognize. Fortunately, the type is not only on the back, but also in the grille and on the license plate. This is a Jensen 541, a 541R to be precise. Only 193 of this GT with a 4.0 liter six-in-line were built. A top spot!

Ferrari 296 GTS

@spotcrewda didn’t expect to come across nice cars in Budapest, but guess what? You can also come across cool supercars in the Hungarian capital. This 296 GTS for example, which is not marred by a license plate on the front. Apparently they don’t make a fuss about that in Hungary.

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Roadster

While most Dutch people head to the sunny south, @thomcarspotter went north. In Denmark he came across four Swedish Corvettes, including this bright orange Corvette C8 Roadster. That brightens up a rainy day a bit.

Opel Olympia Convertible

You might not have expected to come across an Opel on this list, but the Opel that @janmetdelangelastname came across is anything but ordinary. In Sarajevo he spotted this Opel Olympia from the 1950s. Although this is the third generation Olympia, it is still based on the Olympia from the 1930s. Despite its age, this copy looks beautiful, judging by the photos.

Porsche 992 GT3 RS

You don’t have to travel the world to spot fat cars, as @justawheelchairguy proved. He spotted the new GT3 RS in Münster, Germany, with Weissach Package and a matching license plate. The owner is a local, who apparently also uses his GT3 RS as a shopping car.

Ford F-650

We keep the list varied, because thanks to @E45M5Touring we can also throw a pickup into the mix. He spotted this monstrous Ford F-650 in Dubai. It’s not pretty and it’s not practical in the city either. But you do make an impression, and that’s what counts in Dubai.

992 Convertible, Aventador & 488 Spider

A holiday spot does not necessarily have to be made at the final destination. If you travel a lot of kilometers you can encounter all kinds of things along the way. @dutchdriftking0 killed three birds with one stone, because he came across a trailer on the Autobahn with a Porsche 992 Cabrio, a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari 488 Spider.

Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition

The best holiday spots are cars that you encounter in unexpected places. For example, @dutchdriftking1 came across an SLR McLaren in Slovenia, from Ukraine. It is also a very special SLR, namely a 722 Edition. Only 150 of this superlative SLR were built.

The winners

We conclude the list with this cool holiday spot. Now it’s time to announce the winners of the beach towels: the lucky ones are @dutchdriftking, @spotcrewda and @janmetdelangelastname. We will contact you so that we can ensure that a nice beach towel comes your way!

If you have a nice (holiday) spot that you would like to share, you can always do so via Autoblog Spots!

This article These were the coolest cars you encountered on holiday! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

