Where there are losers, there are of course also winners. There are therefore also brands that have made significant gains in terms of numbers when it comes to car sales in 2022.

You may have noticed that the BOVAG has again shared their list of sold cars in 2022. We always like that, because numbers are fun. Co-worker @machielvdd already looked at the big losers in 2022 last week, today we turn it around. We look at the brands with the largest profit in percentages. Disclaimers as always: it is therefore only about the increase, not about the absolute numbers.

Car sales winners of 2022

We include the top 10 of the risers, but it concerns about 18 brands that made a profit in total. For example, Audi, Toyota, Porsche, Tesla, Aston Martin and Nissan sold more cars than last year, but not with a huge increase. No, the biggest risers are the next 10.

10.Hyundai

+27.21 percent

We will start with a relatively small increase, after all you have to start somewhere. Hyundai sold about four thousand more cars in 2022 than in 2021. You might expect that the Kona or Ioniq will mainly take care of that, but that is not correct. The Kona is the third best-selling Hyundai of 2022, but the places two and one are for the Tucson and i10. We noticed the Tucson the most, because a relatively large PHEV SUV can still run fast. 3,715 units of the Tucson were sold. The i10 still sounds logical, after all, it is the cheapest car in the Netherlands (or least expensive actually) and 3,976 units have been sold.

9. Fiat

+32.03 percent

Fiat sold just one third more than the previous year. With the ultimate runner, of course, the Fiat 500. No distinction is made between the new 500e and the ‘old’ Fiat 500 Hybrid. Of the 5,627 Fiats sold, 4,423 were the 500. Second place is the Panda with 682 units and, somewhat surprisingly, the Ulysse, the passenger version of the Fiat Scudo, is in third place.

8. Honda

+32.96 percent

We’re talking percentage increases, of course, but the numbers change things up a bit every now and then. Honda sold at least a third more than last year, but it is an increase of about 250 cars. Real runners are not among them, for example, third place is for the CR-V with 114 pieces. Just over 400 of the Jazz and HR-V were sold each.

7.MG

+42.69 percent

MG is one such brand that is still in its early stages. Growth makes sense when the brand has yet to launch their entire model range. The MG ZS EV has always done well and with 739 units it is the best of the brand in terms of car sales in 2022. The Marvel R comes in well in second place with 307 units and there are 283 electric station wagons in the form of the MG 5 sold.

6. Bentley

+50.54 percent

Bentley is not about big numbers either: in 2021 the brand sold 93 cars, this year there are 140. Coincidentally, the brand only has three cars in the range, so the top three is the entire model overview. The Flying Spur is in third place with 23 units, the Bentayga takes second place with 55 units. And that is striking, because that means that the fastest runner with 62 units is not the SUV but the Continental (GT and GTC).

5.Dacia

+72.61 percent

And now things are suddenly going fast: Dacia took three quarters of the car sales in 2022 compared to 2021. Dacia has a goodwill factor if it is up to the undersigned. If you really want nothing more from a car than that it starts and it has a few years warranty, it just can’t be cheaper and simpler than this. The seven-seat Jogger immediately takes third place in its debut year with 1,283 units sold, but the biggest climber is the Spring in second place. It was sold 215 times in 2021, while in 2022 it was 1,417 units. The Sandero remains the stable topper with 1,850 pieces.

4. Lynk & Co

+77.34 percent

Lynk & Co shows that you don’t need an extensive range to score better than previous years. There is still only one model, the 01. It was 3,297 units in 2021, but 5,847 01s were sold in 2022. You see them more and more, but we would like it if you could choose more colors next year.

3. Alfa Romeo

+83.91 percent

The bronze is for everyone’s favorite brand Alfa Romeo! Again, the numbers aren’t necessarily anything to write home about, but Alfa Romeo shows why the Tonale had better come sooner rather than later. The Stelvio has a tiny increase (46 in 2022 and 39 in 2021) and the Giulia a decrease (83 in 2022 and 109 in 2021), but the Tonale was sold 191 times in its debut year. This means that the total of 320 cars sold is almost double compared to 174 the year before.

2.Cupra

+100 percent

A real doubling can be found with the SEAT sub-brand, Cupra. Where SEAT lost 31 percent, Cupra sold twice as many cars. De Leon halved, the Formentor doubled, but those numbers are too small to make a difference. With 2,443 copies sold, it is mainly the ID.3 clone Born that provides big figures for the Spaniards.

1. DS Automobiles

+149.7 percent

Only one can be the greatest and that is DS in this case. The DS 7 didn’t go very fast in 2021, the DS 3 also had some trouble with it and the DS 4 was still the incredibly outdated model from the very beginning of DS. Both the DS 3 and DS 7 doubled and the DS 4 is now a brand new crossover. Again, it’s not about many car sales for DS in 2022 in cars (834 units), but it is vastly more than the 334 units sold in 2021.

BONUS: BYD

+6,566.67 percent

Explosive rise among the Chinese, we also want to dive into that matter. BYD sold six thousand percent (!) more cars than last year. How is that possible? Well, BYD officially debuted its Atto 3 and Tang models in 2022, but two pieces of the Tang and one unknown model found the sales charts in the previous year. So the number goes from three pieces to 200 pieces. Not huge numbers, but a huge increase. So we think it’s a dubious number 1, hence the ‘bonus’, but the percentages don’t lie.

