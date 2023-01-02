We know which brands are at the top of the sales statistics, but which brands actually fared badly in 2022?

If you as a car brand have sold slightly fewer cars in 2022, that is not something to be ashamed of. After all, 3.2% fewer cars were sold across the board in the Netherlands. However, there are some brands that saw a much bigger drop than that. In this article we look at the biggest ‘losers’ of 2022, to put it unkindly.

Subaru: -66%

By far the biggest loser of 2022 was Subaru. The brand has been dying a slow death in the Netherlands for years. Last year, sales figures plummeted by another 66%. Subaru only managed to sell a paltry 74 cars. The Solterra could not contribute much to that, with 28 copies. Perhaps this model can still provide a small revival at Subaru in 2023.

Jeep: -34.5%

Jeep is not the most relevant brand in the Netherlands, but still managed to sell more than 1,000 cars in 2021. However, sales fell sharply in 2022, to 704 units. That was not due to the Wrangler, which sold better than last year. It was due to the Compass and the Renegade, which almost halved in sales. The electric Avenger cannot come soon enough for Jeep Netherlands.

Mitsubishi: -34.4%

Just like Subaru is too Mitsubishi been declining in the Netherlands for many years. The range is also very limited, with only the ten-year-old Space Star and the Eclipse Cross. Next year the new ASX may give sales a small boost, but that is nothing more than a converted Renault Captur.

Smart: -33.2%

Smart has always had a limited range, but that has become very limited in 2022. The Forfour was no longer available, so all that remained was the Fortwo. And only the (expensive) electric variant is available. It is therefore not surprising that Smart only sold 145 cars this year. They are undoubtedly eagerly awaiting the Smart #1.

Seat: -31.1%

None of the above brands are really brands for the masses, but Seat is it. In absolute numbers, Seat has therefore declined a lot faster. They sold 2,293 fewer cars. This, of course, is partly due to the fact that Cupra has become its own brand and that Seat does not have an EV. The fact that the Mii is out of production does not help either. Furthermore, all Seat models simply sold less. A year to quickly forget, although the question is how much better 2023 will be.

Seat was not the only VAG brand that took a big hit. Skoda and Volkswagen also declined by 25.9% and 19.3% respectively. With a drop of 26.6%, Ford also deserves an (un)honourable mention.

Source: Bovag

