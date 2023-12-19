













These were the best waifus of 2023









The anime industry is always quite competitive, in 2023 the different series fought for a place in the top. However, there is a special space in our hearts for the waifus we need in the world. We present to you the must-sees of 2023, do you know them all? Did you like their series? We present you the most popular ones.

The most waifus of 2023

Tomo-chan Tomo-chan is a girl!

Tomo-chan is one of the most interesting anime girls. He has a very strong personality and a very energetic heart. After realizing that she is in love with her childhood friend, she will try to get closer to him in another way. However, her non-classical way of being – she does not fit into the stereotype of “how she should” look, be, behave as a girl – will make her feel strange at first.

However, Tomo-chan will learn that love goes beyond the classic molds imposed by society and that she does not have to respond to them under any circumstances. Tomo-chan's energy makes her one of the most adorable and assertive waifus of 2023.

Ai Hoshino Oshi no Ko

Ai Hoshino broke hearts. First she presented herself as the ideal waifu and then the tragic death and the dark secrets that overwhelmed her left us speechless.

Despite this, Ai's optimism and positive and extremely empowered personality were charming to the otaku world, plus her outfits were beautiful.

After that, Ruby Hoshino also turned out to be an excellent waifu alongside her brother Aqua. Do you prefer the innocent Ruby or the intense Ai?

Sagiri of Hell's Paradise

Sagiri is an impressive swordswoman, however, she is full of doubts. He will venture on a journey as an escort for a ninja sentenced to death. Both will search for the elixir of eternal life for the shogunate. However, if the ninja decides to escape, Sagiri will have to kill him.

Sagiri has a very sophisticated skill with the katana, she inherited it from her family, however, the fact that she is a woman and belongs to her clan created a difficult path for her in the fiefdom.

After that she decided to become a swordswoman, to avoid the traditional path that awaited her, although life will throw her more obstacles. What does it mean to take lives of others?

Sagiri's strength resonates with her doubts in each chapter and together with Yuzuriha, the ruthless kunoichi, a new horizon will rise.

By the way, Yuzuriha is also one of the popular waifus of 2023, what do you think?

Frieren of Frieren: beyond the journey

Frieren is a very special elf, whose indifference will make fans lose their minds just like the hero Himmel. Frieren is an ancient elf who appreciated time in a particular way, however, the death of a friend will make her reconsider certain things.

Frieren will begin a new path with clearer objectives. She is a powerful magician and this, coupled with her careless way of being, makes her a character with multiple nuances that make her adorable, fearsome and to a certain degree charismatic.

Maomao of The Apothecary Diaries

Maomao is a very smart girl, she is also quite practical. His firm and determined way of being will make us all dazzled by his great ability.

Maomao will arrive at the pavilion after being kidnapped, she will carry out her tasks completely resigned until her healing heart – she is the daughter of an apothecary – takes her to help the emperor's concubines. After that she will become the freshest and kindest lady-in-waiting, and will meet a flirtatious eunuch.

Maomao's skill is so impressive that it will make us lose our minds in each chapter, Furthermore, her personality is so specific that it will also make us feel proud of her..

Shizuka from Zom 100

Shizuka has clear goals; although the anime adaptation of Zom 100 had too many problems, that didn't stop him from both Akira and Shizuka will overflow spirit in the community. The girl's firm rejection, along with her decision to survive in the world full of zombies, still impresses us.

The entire fandom was shocked by Shizuka's strategies who, despite seeming extremely rigid, proved to be a very kind girl who does care about the community.. So like Akira, many fell in love with her determined look.

Let's hope to have a renewal of the series that, it should be noted, will barely finish adapting the first season, let's hope that this does not affect a new installment; The manga continues to be published and the zombie hunt continues.

Isaki Magari Insomniacs After School

Isaki is a very clever girl, she does everything to not worry others, even if she is the one who carries the most weight. In addition to being fun and energetic, she is usually thoughtful and very kind. A girl full of splendor!

Source: Liden Films

She will meet Ganta Nakami who suffers from the same sleeping disorder as her; and finally she will share that overwhelming feeling with someone. In addition to the fact that, of course, she will now have a friend with whom to spend the suffocating nights, will they be able to develop something more than a friendship so sharing such great pain?

Anyway, Magari is a girl full of energy that will captivate anyone.

We recommend you: These are the best anime series that debuted in 2023 – Have you seen them all yet? I'll tell you where they are available!

More about waifus and where to find them

Remember that although waifus are based on stereotypes and archetypes of women, we must consider that there are many forms and ways of being of people, so it is important to value them for what they are and what they appreciate about themselves. Don't let the way you appreciate your favorite waifu become flat.

Source: Liden Films

Now, all the series we mentioned are available in the Crunchyroll catalog except for Oshi no Ko and Insomniacs After School whose episodes are available on Hidive.

Now, let us remember that some of the installments still have their manga and light novel installments in serialization (Oshi no Ko, The Apothecary Diaries, Zom 100…), so there are still pending for them.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)