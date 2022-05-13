We are almost halfway through May 2022However, a very important list of the video game industry has emerged, and that is the best-selling titles in the month of April. This includes a wide variety of genres, which range from three-dimensional adventures, sports, shooters, hack and slash and even wild racing with Mario.

As it was expected, Elden Ring was going to continue its legacy of major sales, as it could be considered as the most accessible game of FromSoftware till the date. Also and as a pleasant surprise, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga manages to position itself among the favorites of the people with the complete saga in a single piece of software.

Likewise, things like Nintendo Switch Sports they managed to sneak in, despite having the most mixed criticism among the players and the specialized press. Besides, Kirby and The Forgotten Land his space was made, because the factor of moving to three dimensions for the first time was not going to go unnoticed, not only for fans of the character, but also for the general public.

Here the list of the best sellers of the month:

Here is the list that corresponds to the best-selling games from January to April:

With this concludes the best-selling games of April, which will surely continue to bear fruit for more months, since little by little people are adding to Elden Ring due to its accessibility. Also, titles like Nintendo Switch Sports They will surely give a rise in sales at the end of the year holidays such as Christmas and others.

Via: NPD