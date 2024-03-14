













The winter 2024 anime season is about to end, so if you didn't have time to follow it and you already want to start with the simultaneous spring deliveries, I'll tell you what was worth it about the season that is ending; from shonen genres to mystery and romance.

Anime is our daily bread and each season releases many interesting titles, however, there are also some others with which we would have preferred not to spend time, because of this, I will tell you about the titles that have a quality certification, according to, Of course, my opinion. Check out the following deliveries.

Best of Winter 2024 Anime

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection — Currently available on Crunchyroll

The shojo par excellence is Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection which will have a twelve chapter releaseHowever, each episode is a shot to the heart, the emotions overflow and the romance is too ruthless.

Everything works out for Yuki and Itsuomi! Nevertheless, Although they cannot communicate directly, nothing will separate them. Although, the young people will have to fight in a peaceful way against the feelings that their childhood friends have for them.

Source: Ajia-do Works

However, both Yuki and Itsuomi strive to care for their partner while growing independently. The shojo delivery is a gem from the narrative to the animation.

The Witch and the Beast — Currently available on Crunchyroll

The Witch and the Beast It was one of the most anticipated anime, but Solo Leveling He was ahead of him and by quite a bit. However, this does not make the delivery any less interesting.

The story focuses on a couple who needs to hunt down a witch, the time for revenge has arrived! The character designs allow us to add greater sagacity to the battles and it seems that everything could leave us perplexed by the magic, blood and resentment.

Bucchigiri! — Currently available on Crunchyroll

Studio MAPPA's delivery brings intense color saturation with funny dialogues and situations. Besides, It has a very determined protagonist, with fixed objectives and a very magical fantasy in the middle of a world of gangs. There are dijins along with dangerous boys who have interesting fights between bands!

In Bucchigiri! We will start from absurd things and we will also have the essence of corporalities in the full extent of the word.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The installment is full of laughter and critical moments full of danger! However, there is much more than we could expect, A dark mystery will soon arise. Who is the djin and who is he looking for? On the other hand, how will our protagonist achieve his goals?

My Villain's Day Off — Currently available on Crunchyroll

One of the most comical installments of the winter 2024 anime season—and boy, sometimes we just need that—is My Villain's Day Off. Although it competes with Sasaki and Peeps —and this series finally offers us a calm office worker in isekai format and leaves frustration aside—; This title is funny because of its absurdity, it lets us see the side of a villain on a day off, had you imagined it?

Don't do it, watch it and have fun with this installment!

Delicious in Dungeon — Currently available on Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon It stars a freak, that's right, but one very different from the one in Bucchigiri! In this special anime we once again see a party trying to rescue a companion who was eaten by the red dragon.

However, Their path is crossed by a well-hidden political mystery, they have no idea and remain in search of the epic creature while fighting and eating monsters to survive. In this way we have a story of action, mystery and gourmet comedy.

Source: Enterbrain

¡Delicious in Dungeon has no comparison!

So much Solo Leveling as Metallic Rouge have achieved wide popularityHowever, from my perspective, both the animation and the stories could have been much better; and although they are entertaining, they do not bring the best proposal either.

So I do not consider them to be the best of winter 2024, especially since there are other deliveries that contribute more in this same season. What do you think?

Source: Studio Bones

What the fall of 2023 left us

The fall 2023 jewelry that was delivered in deux cours format was truly fantastic. And there are three of them, now that they finish and leave us with a big gap in the list of weekly series, I recommend them to you again.

Undead Unluck — Currently available on Disney Plus

Undead Unluck It seemed like a basic shonen that could have stayed with a cast of hypersexualized characters in an absurd world. However, he immediately renewed himself and proposed rules of quite particular powers: the negations of the natural rules of the world as a power that could save humanity.

In this way, heThe series stands as one of Shuēisha's successes and it already has a great place in the hearts of fans. It should be noted that the leading couple also had a truly memorable growth. If you haven't seen Undead Unluck You still have time, it is a very exemplary 2024 anime.

The Apothecary Diaries — Currently available on Crunchyroll

The story of mystery and period romance is a journey that looks phenomenal thanks to the animation by Studio OLM. The delivery featured a very intelligent protagonist with a very strong character.

Definitely, Maomao will go down in history as one of the best protagonists, it should be noted that her romance with Jinshi is enviable and although the mysteries are not extremely tangled, the political environment changes the entire perspective.

It's a wonderful delivery!

Frieren: Beyond the Journey — Currently available on Crunchyroll

Frieren is one of the most fantastic shonen we'll see in years. It is not the usual delivery and because of this it allows us to see a completely distinctive touch that stole hearts.

To start, The story has two sides, on the one hand the classic journey – this time to the underworld – and on the other, the memory of the elf protagonist's past life, which will completely guide the new adventure, with an echo of the past, imperceptible but fixed.

That's right, the past is the present and the present is the future. Frieren: beyond the journey It is a story full of symbolism mediated with a melancholic structure. After death and love, life goes on.

Frieren is an anime that mixes sensitivity with adventure in a phenomenal way.

Spring 2024 Anime

Spring 2024 delivery is on the way. Not Kaiju. 8 promises to be one of the series that could once again break the idea of ​​dark shonen, For its part, the return of My Hero Academia It will also be shocking.

A Condition Called Love It could be the best of seasonal shojo, In addition, a new mystery anime starring a girl who is a fan of maps will be an interesting discovery.

However, it will have to be corroborated, and we will be able to do that soon.

