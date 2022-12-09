Today another ceremony was held for The Game Awards, the same in which the most interesting announcements have been made, with news that many of us were not expecting to tell the truth. So here we bring you the list with the most important awards announcements.

Take a peek:

Dead Cells DLC with Castlevania

One of the first announcements was Dead Cells Return to Castlevania, a DLC that combines both video games, there will even be bosses involving characters from the Konami franchise, it will reach all versions of the game.

Returnal Port for PC

Sony confirms that one of its exclusives for PS5 will have a PC port, Returnal. Thus the rumors of this video game have come true. It does not have a scheduled release date yet.

Street Fighter VI release date revealed

A new trailer for Street Fighter VI was released, at the same time it is confirmed that the game is officially launched on the market on June 2. It launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The development of Hades 2 has been confirmed

Out of nowhere came a video of the next Supergiant Games game, Hades 2, which will continue the story we saw a few years ago. It does not yet have a release date or confirmed platforms.

Revelation of Judas, from the creators of Bioshock

The first trailer for Judas was shown, the creation of Ghost Story, the study of the main person in charge of Bioshock, Kevin Levine. It will come to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Bayonetta Origins surprises with its announcement

With a new gameplay compared to the originals, Bayonetta Origins has been presented, a game that gives another perspective of the witch in her childhood years. It will arrive on March 17 on Nintendo Switch.

New trailer for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

They release a new video of Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, a new Rocksteady game that stars this group of antiheroes. A tribute is made to the late Kevin Conroy. The game launches on May 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Release date of The Last of Us Part I on PC

PlayStation confirms the release date for The Last of Us Part I on PC. It will arrive on Steam on March 3, 2023.

First trailer and release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Days ago the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been leaked. And that’s right, it will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on March 17, 2023.

Forspoken demo released for PS5

New gameplay of Forspoken, but there is also a demo just released for PS5. Users can now start downloading.

Official reveal and first trailer for Death Stranding 2

The first trailer for Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game was shown, Death Stranding 2. Game that will continue what we saw in the first title, it is planned for PS5 and it does not yet have a release date.

Immortals Aveum First Trailer

The new creation of EA Originals comes to light, Immortals Aveum. This title will be released sometime in 2023.

New trailer for Tekken 8

A new video of tekken 8, game that will compete directly with Street Fighter VI in the field of fights. It does not have an official release date yet.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets its release window

A new video confirms the launch window for Baldur’s Gate 3it will be no less than half a year from 2023.

Diablo IV release date revealed

Release date announced for Diablo IV, which would have already leaked a few days ago. It arrives on June 6 on the different platforms.

Horizon Forbidden West DLC Confirmed

The rumors were finally confirmed with the confirmation of the DLC of Horizon Forbidden West. It will be released on April 19 for PS4 and PS5.

New trailer for the Super Mario Bros.

During the awards ceremony, a new trailer for the film by Super Mario Bros. has been released to the public, it is more of a scene from the tape.

New Crash Bandicoot video game is on the way

The video game of Crash Team Rumble, multiplayer that will arrive on all platforms next year. The only one who will not receive it will be Nintendo Switch.

Armored Core VI is revealed by FromSoftware

The franchise of Armored Core will be back from the hands of FromSoftware, the same that the company had left in oblivion for a while. They even showed the first trailer. It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC in 2023.

They show new trailer of the DLC of Cyberpunk 2077

The DLC of cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, which confirms the participation of the renowned actor, Idris Elba. It will arrive in 2023 for Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC.

New look at Final Fantasy XVI

New video is released to show more content from final fantasy 16, a game that will be released in the summer of 2023. It will arrive on PS5 and PC. Although this exclusivity is temporary with PlayStation.

This was a summary of the most important thing that was shown at the awards ceremony.

Via: The Game Awards