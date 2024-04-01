On the occasion of April 1, various marketing departments have put on their funny pants instead of purple pants.

Today is a double celebration, because it is not only Easter Monday, but also April 1. That is of course laughing, screaming, roaring. A few car manufacturers have also done their best to come up with an April Fool's joke. Of course we won't fall for it, but we will share them with you. They didn't do their best on a joke for nothing.

BMW Cleaning Suit

We'll just admit it: this one made us chuckle a bit. BMW presented the 'BMW Cleaning Suit' today. A suit with which you can play car wash yourself. Also fun for carnival. Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to find the Cleaning Suit in the BMW webshop.

Mercedes MBUX Bark Assist

We know Voice Assist, but Mercedes presented Bark Assist today. You guessed it: this is a system that recognizes bark commands. And no, Mercedes is not targeting their German customers, but dogs.

Volkswagen ID.3 Harlequin Edition

Audi was not in the mood for an April Fool's joke, but Volkswagen had come up with something: the ID.3 Harlequin Edition. This is a case of 'making a dead sparrow happy', because an ID.3 Harlekin would be quite fun. Volkswagen immediately makes it very clear that it is a joke, before the share price is affected again.

Hyundai Dogbility

You would almost think that it is Animal Day instead of April 1st. Where Mercedes had a bark assistant, Hyundai goes one step further: they have a complete car for dogs. This can be controlled with a leg and has advanced functions such as Nose Print Recognition and an Automatic Dryer Mode. By the way, they didn't even think of this at Hyundai. We are now at the point where jokes are created by AI…

Hennessey Thundercat

And finally one more in the 'dead sparrow' category: the Hennessey Thundercat. This is the new electric Dodge Charger, but with a big V8 under the hood. We don't know if the conservative Dodge customers can laugh at this… And it is of course a matter of time before a clever American makes this joke a reality.

