The Felicity Ace is now inhabited by sea creatures that you may know from your nightmares. The freighter is at a depth of about 3,000 meters and the deeper you go, the scarier the sea creatures become. Broadly speaking, we already knew what the freight of the car carrier was, but now TopGear has the manifest in its hands.

And apparently the Felicity Ace carried more than just Audis, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Volkswagens. In total we see more than 2,000 cars on the manifest. In addition, there was a lot of other stuff on board, ranging from fans, winches and used heavy vehicles. We have not included them in the list.

The 65th Honda Prelude SiR Ever Built

One that immediately stood out among all German cars was a Honda Prelude SiR from the 1990s owned by a certain Gary. After some searching we found a Facebook post from the owner in which he says that this is the 65th Prelude (SiR, we think) that was built of this generation. He says that he will not receive any compensation or any kind of compensation from the insurer, because of ‘complications’.

A modified Mini Countryman, probably

There was also a 2019 Mini Countryman on the ship. It is specifically emphasized that the solid wooden packaging is completely free of bark or live animals. We can’t find much about it, but we are very curious what kind of Mini was shipped in a large wooden crate.

A tourist’s Porsche

Although almost all Porsches are listed in one heap, one Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is indicated separately. It was shipped by Porsche itself, but is listed as a ‘tourist vehicle’. Was anyone planning a road trip across America in a Boxster?

Land Rover Santana, Kia Soul and Nissan Note

Someone has also lost his 1977 Land Rover Santana. These are Land Rover Defenders that were built under license by the Spanish Santana. In addition, there were people who apparently found it worthwhile to import a Nissan Versa Note, a Kia Soul and a 2015 Ford Mustang and Porsche Cayenne to America. These were probably cars that originally came from the US – cars with non-US specifications cannot be imported into the country until they are 25 years of age or older. Another option is that they were in transit to Central or South America.

Other notable passengers are the Seat Atecas, which are not supplied in the US. They’re probably going to Mexico. Prominent cargo was also in the form of the last copies of the Lamborghini Aventador, but production is resumed. Below is a list of the cars on the Felicity Ace.

These were all the cars on the sunken Felicity Ace

Audi A5 Convertible 84 Audi A5 Coupe 43 Audi A5 Sportback 147 Audi e-tron 121 Audi etron GT 1 Audi Q2 1 Audi Q3 297 Audi Q3 Sportback 144 Audi TT 7 Audi TT Roadster 1 Bentley Bentayga 77 Bentley Continental GT 38 Bentley Continental GTC 50 Bentley Flying Spur 25 BMW 750i (2007) 1 Fendt tractors 12 Ford Mustang (2015) 1 Honda Prelude (1996) 1 Kia Soul (2014) 1 Lamborghini Aventador 15 Lamborghini Huracana 20 Lamborghini Urus 50 Land Rover Santana (1977) 1 MAN TGM (truck) 1 Mini Country Man (2019) 1 Nissan Versa Note (2018) 1 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 1 Porsche Cayenne (2015) 1 Porsche Cayenne, Macan, Panamera 30 Porsche other 558 Seat Ateca 3 Volkswagen Caddy 47 Volkswagen Golf 199 Volkswagen ID.4 159 Volkswagen Jetta (2017) 1 Volkswagen Taigo 1 Volkswagen Transporter T6 116

Source: ImportInfo.com